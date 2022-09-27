SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is launching an Environmental Study for U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County. MoDOT says the Environmental Study is the first step in planning future capacity improvements for the 20-mile section of U.S. 412, from Route AC near the Arkansas border to just east of Route Y near Kennett, Mo.

