Kait 8
‘Unleash the Beast’ bucks into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of bull riding will want to round up the herd and hightail it to North Little Rock next March. For the 10th time, the Professional Bull Riders elite “Unleash the Beast” trots into Simmons Bank Arena on March 3 and 4. According to...
Kait 8
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell among FCS leaders in rushing yards
Just four games into the 2022 college football season, University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., is making a name for himself on a national level in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Powell currently ranks second nationally in rushing yards per game (143.2), second in...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas at Gosnell
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week takes us to Mississippi County, where a battle between two top teams in the 4A-3 will face off as Gosnell hosts Pocahontas. Last Pocahontas win in series: 2021 (35-14 at Pocahontas) Last Gosnell win in series: 2018 (23-0 at Pocahontas)
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Johnathan
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests. Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time. Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both...
Kait 8
Batesville wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/27/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 23rd, 2022. 13,699 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Batesville (7,199) beats Trumann (5,716) by 1,483 votes, Marked Tree (784) was 3rd. The Pioneers blocked a Nettleton go ahead field goal with 9 seconds remaining. Jaiden Henderson scooped and scored 82 yards for a walkoff touchdown. Batesville beat Nettleton 34-28 in the FFN Game of the Week.
Kait 8
Sept. 29: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. I hope you have enjoyed this nice weather because it is going to stick with us. Chilly mornings in the 40s last into the weekend before daily highs and lows start to rise. We...
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (9/28/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
Kait 8
School adds security measures to events
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym. The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands. It also said it would not allow...
Kait 8
Commission discusses future plans for Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of a possible sports complex in Jonesboro is looking a little clearer after the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission met to discuss what the next steps are. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commission said it is conducting a feasibility study to find out...
Kait 8
Sharp County to host health fair for residents
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are curious about your health and need professional advice, there’s an event in Sharp County with your name on it. A health fair is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.L. Hutson Memorial Center in Highland.
Kait 8
MoDOT launches Environmental Study for US 412 in Dunklin County
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is launching an Environmental Study for U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County. MoDOT says the Environmental Study is the first step in planning future capacity improvements for the 20-mile section of U.S. 412, from Route AC near the Arkansas border to just east of Route Y near Kennett, Mo.
Kait 8
City council rejects bids for sports complex project
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of discussion, a multi-million dollar proposal to build a new sports complex in Brookland has been put on hold. During a city hall meeting on Monday, September 26, the Brookland city council voted against the bids to build a sports complex just west of Highway 49.
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
Kait 8
Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
Kait 8
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
Kait 8
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
Kait 8
Chamber of Commerce changing location of annual trunk or treat
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The same event in a different location. The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual trunk or treat. The chamber says it is working to bring people together. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel King said that last year,...
Kait 8
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
Kait 8
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
