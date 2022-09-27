In fact, the WWHL host has a lot of questions for the Southern Charm cast about all their romances and relationships in the Season 8 reunion trailer. There have been plenty of buzzy romantic relationships over the course of Southern Charm’s eight seasons, but one relationship has been the talk of the town lately. So when Naomie Olindo sat down with the rest of the Southern Charm cast for the upcoming Season 8 reunion, reunion host Andy Cohen had just one question for her about her relationship with Whitney Sudler-Smith.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO