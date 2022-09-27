Read full article on original website
'RHONJ' Alum Criticizes Teresa Giudice's 'Stiff' Performance on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Not all of Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars are rooting for her on Dancing With the Stars. Kim DePaola called her former Bravo castmate out as looking "stiff" after Giudice's first dance with pro partner Pasha Pashkov landed her in the bottom two during last week's DWTS premiere.
Emma Slater, Trevor Donovan Expand on Relationship After Alfonso Ribeiro Asks If Their ‘DWTS’ Chemistry Is ‘Real’ or ‘Acting’
It was hard to deny the connection between Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan on the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and Alfonso Ribeiro wasn’t afraid to ask the season 31 duo about their chemistry. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” the cohost asked […]
Teresa Giudice Reacts to Her Disappointing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Elimination (Video)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sad to go home, but called the experience wish fulfillment
bravotv.com
Jim Edmonds Marries Again and Shares a Sweet Message for His New Bride, Kortnie O’Connor
The ex-husband of RHOC alum Meghan King Edmonds has walked down the aisle for the fourth time. It’s official! Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor married in Italy on Sunday, September 25, in front of a small group of loved ones, according to People. The wedding came a little more than a year after they confirmed they were engaged in August 2021.
Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama
Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Has a Question for Naomie Olindo About Whitney Sudler-Smith
In fact, the WWHL host has a lot of questions for the Southern Charm cast about all their romances and relationships in the Season 8 reunion trailer. There have been plenty of buzzy romantic relationships over the course of Southern Charm’s eight seasons, but one relationship has been the talk of the town lately. So when Naomie Olindo sat down with the rest of the Southern Charm cast for the upcoming Season 8 reunion, reunion host Andy Cohen had just one question for her about her relationship with Whitney Sudler-Smith.
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
'RHOC's Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Dish on Their Budding Romance (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson just made their relationship red carpet official! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the reality TV stars at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, where they spoke about their budding romance. "I mean,...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Gives a Glimpse Into Her Stunning New York Apartment
Far from the life and career her parents found long ago in Nashville, Tennesse, Gracie McGraw, oldest daughter of country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, took followers behind the scenes of her stunning New York City apartment. And the photos are as Pinterest-worthy as you’d expect. Grace...
'Sister Wives': Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
A new episode of Sister Wives aired on Sunday night, and it was once again heavy on drama, with Janelle admitting that she's "crossing a line" with ex-husband Kody Brown. The current season was heavily filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and amidst mass quarantining. In Sunday night's episode, the family is having a discussion about what their protocols should be regarding testing and social distancing.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 20 Recap: Apology Not Accepted
Welcome back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap. Last week, Lisa Rinna told the world about Kathy Hilton’s epic meltdown at a private club in Aspen. Rinna took Kathy home in a sprinter van. According to Rinna, Kathy continued to rage, even when they were alone at Kyle Richards’ house. But there weren’t […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 20 Recap: Apology Not Accepted appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sweet Home Alabama': Original Ending Was So Bad It Had to Be Completely Reshot
The 2002 romantic comedy “Sweet Home Alabama” ends predictably enough, with Reese Witherspoon’s character matched with the right guy — but the original ending to the film threw audiences a curveball that was so wild, it had to be completely reshot. Witherspoon stars in the film...
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
NBC Gives Series Order to Jon Cryer-Starring Divorce Comedy From Mike O’Malley
The series also stars Scrubs alum Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer from "Suits"
Khloé Kardashian Is Proud Of Herself For Staying Strong Amid Tristan Thompson Drama: 'I'm The Photo Of Resilience'
You can't keep Khloé Kardashian down! In a sneak peek for the next episode of The Kardashians — which will chronicle life after she and unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child — the reality star seems to be skimming an online article that details her troubled love life.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
Ellen DeGeneres Shock: Insider Questions Timing of Greyson Chance’s Complaints After Singer Revealed He Suffered From PTSD Due to the Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres was once dubbed a mean girl and a bully by some of her staffers on the Ellen Show. At the time, some celebrities also came forward to make similar allegations against the comedian. Now, her former protegee, Greyson Chance, is claiming that he struggled so much while he was in DeGeneres’ hands.
Jesse Palmer’s Net Worth Reveals What He Makes Compared to Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison
As the new host of the Bachelor franchise, fans want to know about Jesse Palmer’s net worth and what he makes as the host of The Bachelor compared to former host, Chris Harrison. Jesse, a former NFL player and the season 5 Bachelor, was announced as the host of The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity...
Report: 'The Bachelor''s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are "full-on back together"
After calling it quits in 2020, The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back together, a source tells Us Weekly. The two, who met while filming season 24 of The Bachelor "rekindled their romance this summer and have been spending a lot of time together since then," says the supposed insider.
