Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama

Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Has a Question for Naomie Olindo About Whitney Sudler-Smith

In fact, the WWHL host has a lot of questions for the Southern Charm cast about all their romances and relationships in the Season 8 reunion trailer. There have been plenty of buzzy romantic relationships over the course of Southern Charm’s eight seasons, but one relationship has been the talk of the town lately. So when Naomie Olindo sat down with the rest of the Southern Charm cast for the upcoming Season 8 reunion, reunion host Andy Cohen had just one question for her about her relationship with Whitney Sudler-Smith.
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend

The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

A new episode of Sister Wives aired on Sunday night, and it was once again heavy on drama, with Janelle admitting that she's "crossing a line" with ex-husband Kody Brown. The current season was heavily filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and amidst mass quarantining. In Sunday night's episode, the family is having a discussion about what their protocols should be regarding testing and social distancing.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 20 Recap: Apology Not Accepted

Welcome back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap. Last week, Lisa Rinna told the world about Kathy Hilton’s epic meltdown at a private club in Aspen. Rinna took Kathy home in a sprinter van. According to Rinna, Kathy continued to rage, even when they were alone at Kyle Richards’ house. But there weren’t […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 20 Recap: Apology Not Accepted appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction

Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
Popculture

Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
epicstream.com

Ellen DeGeneres Shock: Insider Questions Timing of Greyson Chance’s Complaints After Singer Revealed He Suffered From PTSD Due to the Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres was once dubbed a mean girl and a bully by some of her staffers on the Ellen Show. At the time, some celebrities also came forward to make similar allegations against the comedian. Now, her former protegee, Greyson Chance, is claiming that he struggled so much while he was in DeGeneres’ hands.
StyleCaster

Jesse Palmer’s Net Worth Reveals What He Makes Compared to Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison

As the new host of the Bachelor franchise, fans want to know about Jesse Palmer’s net worth and what he makes as the host of The Bachelor compared to former host, Chris Harrison. Jesse, a former NFL player and the season 5 Bachelor, was announced as the host of The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
