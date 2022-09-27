Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Elections in Marina will shake up the City Council, with two new members guaranteed.
Elections this year will be different than last time voters went to the polls. For jurisdictions like the city of Marina that use districts, the 2020 Census means new district lines, drawn with the intent to keep communities of interest together, rather than incumbent councilmembers’ location. The new map...
montereycountyweekly.com
Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
montereycountyweekly.com
Rage has become the default position in Pacific Grove’s public discourse.
In America’s Last Hometown, there is only so much tolerance for ideas that challenge the “hometown” mold. Cannabis dispensary? Six years after California legalized recreational cannabis, Pacific Grove voters will weigh in this November. Dry town? It was not until 1969 that P.G. even allowed alcohol to be sold.
montereycountyweekly.com
New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas.
A watershed moment is happening in Salinas’ downtown. With the remodeling of two iconic buildings underway, a transformation that was already in progress is coming to fruition. The Dick Bruhn building, vacant since a 2016 fire, will be 19 apartments on the second and third floors, with commercial space on the first floor. Just down the block on Main Street, the former craft store Beverly’s is being transformed into a second location for Monterey-based Heirloom Pizza, with a concept that includes a live music venue, set to open in 2023. The former Rabobank building will have 50 studio apartments upstairs, and the first floor will become a new, 5,000-square-foot outpost of Alvarado Street Brewery, which on Sept. 26-27 held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 40 employees.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Work (2022)
23625 Highway 68, Monterey, (831) 624-5311, montagehealth.org. Working at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (aka CHOMP) means if you stub your toe, a toe doctor can have you up and running in no time. Jokes aside, doctors, Nurse Practitioners, RNs and hospital management professionals flock to CHOMP for the mission, the work environment, the insurance and benefit plans, professional development tracks and wellness programs. Employee satisfaction also translates directly to patient satisfaction; in the latest U.S. News & World Report, patients gave five out of five stars in their willingness to recommend CHOMP to others. And if there were a Best Acronym category, they’d win that, too.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Haircut — Men (2022)
A straight-blade shave at a barbershop is nothing less than a spa treatment for guys, and is a lost art that Phill’s is holding on to. Phill’s offers haircuts for all guys, no matter if it’s their first haircut or someone who has been around since Pacific Grove’s horse and buggy days. It seems like since forever that they’ve given customers affordable trims, shaves and cuts and provided at-home products for daily hair and skincare maintenance between visits. Phill’s is walk-in only and first-come, first-served.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—South County (2022)
It’s in the title. What best embodies the county’s moniker the “Salad Bowl of the World” are put in the plate and on the glass in this King City gem. The team behind The Cork & Plough know their customers and have crafted a menu that feels like a warm hug, and it changes with the seasons. That goes for their flatbreads—which may have asparagus during the spring and cauliflower during early fall—their pastas, and their remixed burgers. Of course, locally-sourced food tastes best with locally-sourced wines, which are not in short supply in South County, the epicenter of wine production in the Monterey County.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best example of If you build it, they will come (2022)
Mingo Avenue and Highland Street, Seaside, (831) 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us/402/Parks. One of the great things about Seaside is its 23 parks, many of them tiny neighborhood parks. Highland Otis Park is a relatively large park, perched high up on a hill with outstanding views of the Monterey Bay. But for years, it was just a weedy sand pit full of litter. Thanks to efforts by Carol Mikkelsen, who initiated a neighborhood cleanup in 2010 that evolved into nonprofit Friends of Seaside Parks, there was a case study for improving parks. FOSPA still does a lot of maintenance – and the city is stepping up to do its part, too. Highland Otis got a picnic area in 2015, and in 2022 a volleyball court and new swing set. Since they were installed, the swings have been occupied morning, noon and night, by kids of all ages, swinging with their eyes toward the ocean and a view of Seaside unfolding below.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Car Repair Shop (2022)
550 East Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 288-5711; 1123 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 531-2295. pacificmotorservice.com. Automobiles: We just want them to run, run well and not be too expensive to fix when something goes wrong. Pacific Motor Services is there for everything from routine maintenance like oil changes to diagnosing problems in classic imports. An AAA certification and NAPA web tools ensure that their technicians are highly qualified and must adhere to strict automotive repair standards. They offer services like a free shuttle, quick price quotes and fleet service for businesses that rely on transportation.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Local Beer/Brewery (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332 asb.beer. J.C. Hill and his team at Alvarado Street change things up often, so there is always something new to try. And they are not bound by an obsession with IPA—although they brew outstanding IPAs, doubles, triples, hazies and what have you. Their Monterey Beer is a classic lager style from a local 1930s recipe, for example. They prepare sour beers and slushies. Citraveza is a pilsner with West Coast accents. There’s a spontaneously fermented ode to biere de coupage, along with stouts, brown ales, barrel aged beers and more. Both the beer and the ambiance are so well loved that ASB is getting ready to open a new Oldtown Salinas location as this issue goes to print.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Grocery Store (2022)
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com. Nicknamed the “uncommon market,” Elroy’s Fine Foods is uncommon in that it’s a grocery store that genuinely cares. Owners Chloé and Jay Dolata genuinely care about their store’s impact on the environment, selecting produce based, in part, on how far it has to travel to get to the store. They care about health, abiding by a strict 47-item “no-no list” of banned ingredients—they like to say, if you can’t pronounce it, you probably shouldn’t eat it. And they also care about boosting local products, whether on their shelves, in their wine fridge, behind the meat and cheese counters and in their bread baskets. Pull up a chair and enjoy a drink at the in-store counter, or go home to cook a feast.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Salon — Women (2022)
499 Pacific St., Monterey (831) 717-4375, euphoriamonterey.com. With customers coming from as far away as San Francisco, Euphoria Salon + Spa delivers trendy cuts and colors to happy heads everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a blowout, balayage, or a simple bangs trim, the team at Euphoria offers professional, luxury services and products. Spa services like facials, waxing, light therapy and peels provide rejuvenating treatments in an environment that is as safe and clean as it is relaxing. Euphoria clients of all ages and genders trust these talented stylists to keep them feeling beautiful.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best School (2022)
100 Campus Center, Seaside, (831) 582-3000, csumb.edu. CSU Monterey Bay is living proof of the idea of turning swords into libraries. This academic powerhouse, serving some 7,500 students, is on a campus about a mile away from the beach and is located on the former Fort Ord. Some of the Army’s old buildings are still in use for classrooms, but the campus is actively growing and expanding with new housing, a comprehensive library and a gleaming new College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (which also houses a public art gallery). CSUMB offers 25 undergraduate programs, nine graduate programs and teacher certifications. And it’s serving an important student demographic: More than half are low-income or first-generation, and this is a path to success. In addition, a lot of students are local – 38 percent are from Monterey, San Benito or Santa Cruz counties.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place to Get Smogged (2022)
2039 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside (831) 899-8877, pacificsmog.com. The smog check. One more thing to do in a busy life full of errands. The experienced team at Pacific Smog makes this one necessary errand much easier, getting clients in and out, sometimes in as little as 10 minutes. And the cost compared to other smog check businesses is easier on the budget. Pacific Smog’s many fans rate them highly for these reasons, along with the staff’s friendly customer service.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Local Musician (2022)
171 Webster St., Monterey, (831) 920-1310, dennismurphyschoolofmusic.com. Multi-instrumentalist Dennis Murphy knows his notes. Murphy’s musical prowess has taken him around the globe to play jazz that’s garnered three Grammy nominations. With a talent like his it’s no wonder he opened a school to pass along his knowledge. Murphy plays guitar, bass and ukulele, and he’s helped arrange, produce and record on over 100 albums, which includes three solo releases. When he’s not playing, he’s consulting and giving back as a board member at nonprofits CASA of Monterey County and the Carmel Youth Center.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Selection Of Wines By The Glass (2022)
700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 646-5446, atasteofmonterey.com. A Taste of Monterey can leave you momentarily conflicted. There’s a stunning panoramic view of Monterey Bay in front of you. But there’s also wine to choose from – a lot of wine; like from almost 100 different wineries around the area. So where do you start? Scheid’s spectacular Isabelle sparkler? The 2019 Joyce Submarine Canyon Chardonnay? Maybe go red with the 2013 Prima Rosso from Mesa del Sol? Fortunately, the team at Taste of Monterey can guide you. Dilemma solved. Now you can return to scoping out the Monterey Bay view.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Veterinarian (2022)
1023 Austin Ave., Pacific Grove; (831) 318-0306, pacificgroveanimalhospital.com. If your best friend has four legs, or hops, or slithers, or flies—you get the idea—the veterinarians at Pacific Grove Animal Hospital are ready to help. Cats—notorious for hating trips to the vet—are welcome and the staff pride themselves on making feline visits less stressful. They’ll board dogs and cats, make house-calls and even offer holistic services like chiropractic care. To help a pet’s human counterpart, the team keeps a blog with regular and informative entries covering a wide range of topics on animal care.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Vietnamese (2022)
1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 392-0210; 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225 noodlebar831.com. Noodle Bar tends to their broths and their veggies for hours so that customers can usually enjoy their slow-simmered meal quite fast. The original location started as a countertop with less than a dozen seats—an in-and-out service—with no-fuss takes on pho and beloved Vietnamese staples like lemongrass chicken and fresh summer rolls. Turns out that the directness is exactly what the people want. The Marina location is an expansion on square footage, but fret not, the menu and philosophy fit to scale, which is probably why it has a special place in readers’ hearts.
