Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
Elections in Marina will shake up the City Council, with two new members guaranteed.
Elections this year will be different than last time voters went to the polls. For jurisdictions like the city of Marina that use districts, the 2020 Census means new district lines, drawn with the intent to keep communities of interest together, rather than incumbent councilmembers’ location. The new map...
Rage has become the default position in Pacific Grove’s public discourse.
In America’s Last Hometown, there is only so much tolerance for ideas that challenge the “hometown” mold. Cannabis dispensary? Six years after California legalized recreational cannabis, Pacific Grove voters will weigh in this November. Dry town? It was not until 1969 that P.G. even allowed alcohol to be sold.
New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas.
A watershed moment is happening in Salinas’ downtown. With the remodeling of two iconic buildings underway, a transformation that was already in progress is coming to fruition. The Dick Bruhn building, vacant since a 2016 fire, will be 19 apartments on the second and third floors, with commercial space on the first floor. Just down the block on Main Street, the former craft store Beverly’s is being transformed into a second location for Monterey-based Heirloom Pizza, with a concept that includes a live music venue, set to open in 2023. The former Rabobank building will have 50 studio apartments upstairs, and the first floor will become a new, 5,000-square-foot outpost of Alvarado Street Brewery, which on Sept. 26-27 held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 40 employees.
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
Best Clergy (2022)
2500 Garden Road, Monterey, (831) 655-0100, shoreline.church. In his place at the helm of Shoreline Community Church, Kevin Harney is focused on preaching, leadership of the church in general and also guiding the church’s focus on Organic Outreach. He is well qualified for this as he is the founder of Organic Outreach International, an organization dedicated to this philosophy of living the kind of life that draws people, naturally, to Jesus. No fire. No brimstone. Harney has written 11 books on this topic and others, many in collaboration with his wife Sherry Harney.
Best Haircut — Men (2022)
A straight-blade shave at a barbershop is nothing less than a spa treatment for guys, and is a lost art that Phill’s is holding on to. Phill’s offers haircuts for all guys, no matter if it’s their first haircut or someone who has been around since Pacific Grove’s horse and buggy days. It seems like since forever that they’ve given customers affordable trims, shaves and cuts and provided at-home products for daily hair and skincare maintenance between visits. Phill’s is walk-in only and first-come, first-served.
Best Winery To Visit (2022)
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555, hahnwines.com. Sure, you could stay cloistered on the Peninsula and sample wines at Hahn’s Carmel tasting room. There are many, many worse things. However, a trip to the Hahn Estate tasting room puts you smack dab in the middle of where wine comes from. You can hang out on the deck with a vineyard view and Santa Lucia Highlands scenery, and Pinnacles National Park across the Salinas Valley. There are different experiences offered, too, such as library tastings with tons of information or ATV tours through the vineyards to watch wine being made. Maybe do this before any tasting.
Best Local Beer/Brewery (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332 asb.beer. J.C. Hill and his team at Alvarado Street change things up often, so there is always something new to try. And they are not bound by an obsession with IPA—although they brew outstanding IPAs, doubles, triples, hazies and what have you. Their Monterey Beer is a classic lager style from a local 1930s recipe, for example. They prepare sour beers and slushies. Citraveza is a pilsner with West Coast accents. There’s a spontaneously fermented ode to biere de coupage, along with stouts, brown ales, barrel aged beers and more. Both the beer and the ambiance are so well loved that ASB is getting ready to open a new Oldtown Salinas location as this issue goes to print.
Best Place To Work (2022)
23625 Highway 68, Monterey, (831) 624-5311, montagehealth.org. Working at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (aka CHOMP) means if you stub your toe, a toe doctor can have you up and running in no time. Jokes aside, doctors, Nurse Practitioners, RNs and hospital management professionals flock to CHOMP for the mission, the work environment, the insurance and benefit plans, professional development tracks and wellness programs. Employee satisfaction also translates directly to patient satisfaction; in the latest U.S. News & World Report, patients gave five out of five stars in their willingness to recommend CHOMP to others. And if there were a Best Acronym category, they’d win that, too.
Best Selection Of Wines By The Glass (2022)
700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 646-5446, atasteofmonterey.com. A Taste of Monterey can leave you momentarily conflicted. There’s a stunning panoramic view of Monterey Bay in front of you. But there’s also wine to choose from – a lot of wine; like from almost 100 different wineries around the area. So where do you start? Scheid’s spectacular Isabelle sparkler? The 2019 Joyce Submarine Canyon Chardonnay? Maybe go red with the 2013 Prima Rosso from Mesa del Sol? Fortunately, the team at Taste of Monterey can guide you. Dilemma solved. Now you can return to scoping out the Monterey Bay view.
Best Hiking Trail (2022)
700 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 372-3196, mprpd.org/garland-ranch-regional-park. It’s not quite accurate to call Garland Ranch a trail – it’s a vast, nearly 4,500-acre park that climbs up the southern ridge of Carmel Valley onto the doorstep of the Ventana Wilderness. It’s home to serene oak woodlands, stately redwood groves, babbling creeks, a lovely waterfall and, of course, the Carmel River which, for most of the year, flows gently toward the sea. Year in, year out, Garland garners this honor from Weekly readers because it’s a park that has something for everybody, whether a trail runner or someone just out for a casual stroll. And unlike a lot of local parks, Garland is dog-friendly, and a perfect place for humans and their best friends to stretch their legs, bathe in the forest and gaze southward into the wilds of Big Sur or up through the canopy of Garland’s majestic creeks and canyons.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Best Seafood Market (2022)
598 Foam St., Monterey, (831) 646-0547; 100A Crossroads Blvd., Carmel, (831) 626-3626 seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com. A fresh, reliable seafood market is the best way to celebrate Monterey County’s fishing industry. No need for a boat; they do the work for you. Sea Harvest has been offering only the freshest seafood for 40 years, seasonal, local fish like salmon, rockfish and halibut. Anything they serve that doesn’t come directly from Monterey Bay comes from carefully chosen, sustainable sources. The premise is simplicity: high-quality seafood cooked from scratch in their restaurant, or purchased at the counter to take home and prepare yourself to impress your dinner guests. There’s also a harbor-front restaurant (no market counter) in Moss Landing for a fine dining experience.
Best example of If you build it, they will come (2022)
Mingo Avenue and Highland Street, Seaside, (831) 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us/402/Parks. One of the great things about Seaside is its 23 parks, many of them tiny neighborhood parks. Highland Otis Park is a relatively large park, perched high up on a hill with outstanding views of the Monterey Bay. But for years, it was just a weedy sand pit full of litter. Thanks to efforts by Carol Mikkelsen, who initiated a neighborhood cleanup in 2010 that evolved into nonprofit Friends of Seaside Parks, there was a case study for improving parks. FOSPA still does a lot of maintenance – and the city is stepping up to do its part, too. Highland Otis got a picnic area in 2015, and in 2022 a volleyball court and new swing set. Since they were installed, the swings have been occupied morning, noon and night, by kids of all ages, swinging with their eyes toward the ocean and a view of Seaside unfolding below.
Best Place to See And Be Seen Best Place to Eavesdrop (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337, asb.beer. It follows that if you are going to see and be seen, you’re also bound to be heard. So listen up. There are a lot of eyes on you. Alvarado Street Brewery’s original location is a popular spot. (There are two others – in Carmel and Salinas – and a fourth location coming soon, as of this writing.) Guests are close, in a good mood and talkative – particularly out in the beer garden. Great beer is flowing, so words are going to follow. We can’t tell you just what you’ll overhear, but if you are craving some attention from others, this is the place to blurt out something like “So I told him ‘look Brad, you paid $40 million for the house. Are you telling me you have no money left for movers? I’m not helping you carry furniture. Do it yourself, Pitt.’”
Best Vietnamese (2022)
1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 392-0210; 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225 noodlebar831.com. Noodle Bar tends to their broths and their veggies for hours so that customers can usually enjoy their slow-simmered meal quite fast. The original location started as a countertop with less than a dozen seats—an in-and-out service—with no-fuss takes on pho and beloved Vietnamese staples like lemongrass chicken and fresh summer rolls. Turns out that the directness is exactly what the people want. The Marina location is an expansion on square footage, but fret not, the menu and philosophy fit to scale, which is probably why it has a special place in readers’ hearts.
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
Best Local Musician (2022)
171 Webster St., Monterey, (831) 920-1310, dennismurphyschoolofmusic.com. Multi-instrumentalist Dennis Murphy knows his notes. Murphy’s musical prowess has taken him around the globe to play jazz that’s garnered three Grammy nominations. With a talent like his it’s no wonder he opened a school to pass along his knowledge. Murphy plays guitar, bass and ukulele, and he’s helped arrange, produce and record on over 100 albums, which includes three solo releases. When he’s not playing, he’s consulting and giving back as a board member at nonprofits CASA of Monterey County and the Carmel Youth Center.
