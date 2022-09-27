MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and was attempting to navigate a curve where the ATV had crossed over the center line when it was struck by a small pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO