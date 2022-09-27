ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

985theriver.com

3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on 7th St. Tuesday. Vigo Co. Central Dispatch said the call came in just before 7:00 pm. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Deceased man identified in Gibson County school bus wreck

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Coroner’s Office has identified Francis William Perry, 54, of Oakland City, as the person who died. Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal wreck involving a school bus and a motorcycle. It happened near SR 64 and CR...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
985theriver.com

1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and was attempting to navigate a curve where the ATV had crossed over the center line when it was struck by a small pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

