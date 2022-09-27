Read full article on original website
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on 7th St. Tuesday. Vigo Co. Central Dispatch said the call came in just before 7:00 pm. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
Deceased man identified in Gibson County school bus wreck
GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Coroner’s Office has identified Francis William Perry, 54, of Oakland City, as the person who died. Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal wreck involving a school bus and a motorcycle. It happened near SR 64 and CR...
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and was attempting to navigate a curve where the ATV had crossed over the center line when it was struck by a small pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.
