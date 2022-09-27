ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
104.1 WIKY

Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth’s future

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court is due to deliver its verdict on Friday on a case that seeks to determine whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has already exceeded an eight-year limit as premier. Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister soon...
104.1 WIKY

Iran summons French charge d’affaires in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran summoned the chargé d’affaires of the French embassy in Tehran over France’s stance on the unrest that has gripped Iran over the past two weeks over the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday. “In response...
104.1 WIKY

German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
104.1 WIKY

Germany does not accept “sham” referendums, Scholz tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Wednesday that Germany would never accept the results of “sham” referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said. Scholz also said Germany’s financial, political and...
104.1 WIKY

Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war. There was a warning too from United...
104.1 WIKY

Malaysia says will fight legal action by late Sultan’s heirs to seize assets

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Friday said it will take legal action in the Netherlands to resist and set aside any attempt by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan who are looking to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award against the Malaysian state. “Malaysia will spare...
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-U.S will not nominate another U.S. candidate for IDB, Treasury says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not nominate a candidate from the United States to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after this week’s ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone after an ethics scandal, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters. Claver-Carone, the first U.S. president in the 62-year history of...
104.1 WIKY

China Walvax’s mRNA COVID vaccine obtains first approval overseas

JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Indonesian food and drugs agency (BPOM) said on Thursday it has approved the emergency use of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Walvax Biotechnology. It is the first authorisation for a China-developed COVID shot based on the novel mRNA technology, which Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also...
104.1 WIKY

As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity

RIGA (Reuters) – Latvia’s parliamentary election on Saturday could widen a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over former Soviet master Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The seven-month war has prompted efforts by...
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan court acquits former PM Sharif’s daughter in graft case

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Thursday quashed the conviction of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a corruption case that had seen her sentenced to seven years in jail, her party and defence lawyer said, lifting curbs on her contesting elections. Maryam...
104.1 WIKY

Take Five: A bumpy home straight

(Reuters) – A tumultuous year for financial markets is entering the home straight, with Britain battling a self-inflicted crisis and markets pouring over U.S. jobs data to determine how much of an impact Fed hikes are having on the U.S. economy. Currencies plumbing multi-year lows in Australia and New...
104.1 WIKY

Lula and Bolsonaro trade barbs over corruption in Brazil election debate

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s leading presidential candidates traded accusations of corruption in the last debate before Sunday’s election, with little discussion of proposals to govern the South American country. Incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro called his leftist rival, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,...
