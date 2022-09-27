Read full article on original website
Coral Raises $20M From FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto to Build Executable NFT Wallet
The strategic funding round was led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto. xNFTs are mini-programs that represent a portal to applications, games, or assets built on any chain. Backpack users can access all of their assets and decentralized apps natively in one place. Coral, the makers of Solana development framework,...
Fortress Blockchain Technologies Joins Forces with Google Cloud to Launch Private Data Storage for NFTs
The Fortress Vault helps companies protect their tokenised IPs with private data storage. Fortress Blockchain Technologies create financial, regulatory and technology infrastructure for the Web3 space. Vault stores non-public data accessible through NFTs in industries like music, event ticketing, gaming, finance, transportation, real estate, and healthcare. Web3 infrastructure company, Fortress...
MetaMask Launches Beta Portfolio Dapp For Users to View All Their Assets Across Chains
The portfolio dApp is available to browser extension and mobile users. The portfolio aggregates accounts and assets across multiple chains. Users can add an offline wallet, hardware wallet or ENS domain to their watchlist. MetaMask today announced that it has launched a beta portfolio dApp that aggregates accounts and crypto...
Web3 Data Platform Space and Time Secures $20M to Automate Business Logic
The strategic funding round was led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. Framework Ventures, Polygon, Hashkey and others also participated in the round. Funds will be used to accelerate engineering and product development. Web3 data platform, Space and Time, today announced that it has raised $20 million in a strategic funding...
AQUA Debuts Flagship Gaming Marketplace with $10M Investment from DIGITAL
AQUA has launched its flagship marketplace for web3 games. The web3 community platform also announced a $10 million investment from Steve Cohen-backed web3 venture fund DIGITAL. AQUA has already landed three partnerships including Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, which will be featured on the platform. AQUA has officially debuted...
Chainlink Unveils Staking Plans for Its Web3 Data Services
Chainlink has unveiled staking plans for web3 services. The blockchain data services provider wants to be the AWS of web3. Chainlink’s new scalable program will reduce the costs of putting oracle data and reports on-chain. Chainlink has launched staking plans for its web3 services platform. The blockchain data services...
DeFiance Capital’s Arthur Cheong Envisions a Play-to-Own Gaming Economy for Web3 Games
A new report by DeFiance Capital envisions the future of the gaming industry. The report identifies the weaknesses and strengths of current web3 games and what can be done to make them better. According to DeFiance Capital founder Arthur Cheong, a plat-to-own gaming mechanism could help onboard mainstream gamers to...
Konaimu Appoints Borsa Italia’s Former Head of Derivatives Markets as CEO
Nicolas Bertrand is the new CEO of Konaimu. He previously served as the head of derivatives markets and commodities at Italian stock exchange, Borsa Italia. Konaimu has been poaching TradFi exchange execs to its C-suite. Digital asset custodian, Konaimu, has appointed Nicolas Bertrand as its new CEO, Bloomberg first reported....
Meta’s NFT Sharing Feature Now Available to All US Users
Meta has launched its NFT sharing feature to all Facebook and Instagram users in the US. The global social media conglomerate said the feature will also be available in the 100 countries where users have access to NFTs on Instagram. The company launched the NFT sharing feature to a few...
Crypto Accounting Platform Tactic Raises $11M to Streamline Financial Operations in Web3
The oversubscribed round was led by FTX Ventures. Tactic presents information in an accounting-ready format that syncs to general ledger software such as QuickBooks. The platform works with existing custody solutions such as Coinbase and traditional financial software like QuickBooks. Web3 accounting platform, Tactic, today announced that it has raised...
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Plans to Launch New Web3 Fund
The lead investor of the new Web3 fund is from the United Arab Emirates. O’Leary said there is a significant amount of interest in the UAE to invest in the Web3 space. He stated that JPMorgan Chase CEO feels threatened by how crypto is disrupting TradFi payments systems. Canadian...
This Soaring Crypto Just Became an Even Better Buy
At its annual developers conference, Cosmos unveiled an updated strategy for where this crypto is headed.
Eclipse Raises $15M in Pre-Seed and Seed Rounds for Customisable Rollups on Solana
Eclipse has raised $15 million in pre-seed and seed rounds to build a customisable Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). The $6M pre-seed round was led by Polchain with participation from Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel. Tribe Capital and Tabiya co-led the $9M seed round and were joined by...
Klaytn Launches Gas Fee Rebate Program for Web3 Games
Klaytn has launched a gas fee rebates feature for web3 games. The Korean blockchain platform wants to offset gas fees incurred by users and gaming companies. The company wants to make it easier for blockchain companies to onboard new users. Klaytn has launched a gas fee rebate program for users...
Changwon, South Korea’s Industrial City Building Digital Twin in the Metaverse
Changwon has joined a growing list of South Korean cities pursuing metaverse projects. The industrial city is looking to build a digital replica in the metaverse. The city plans to spend 13 billion Korean won (about US$9.07 million) to build the industrial complex. South Korea’s coastal city, Changwon has announced...
