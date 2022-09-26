Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Thousands of power outages reported in Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting 85,245 outages in Pinellas County. Repair and damage assessments are underway, the power company reports.
10NEWS
Pinellas County enacts mandatory evacuations for Zones A-C ahead of Hurricane Ian
People living in these evacuation zones will need to leave, per local leaders' instructions. The evacuation orders for B and C went into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg residents asked to reduce unnecessary water usage during Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Wastewater officials in St. Petersburg are asking residents not to do unessential tasks that involve water as Hurricane Ian approaches, posing a risk for major flooding. Unessential tasks include things like washing clothes and dishes, and automatic lawn watering. City officials said they have taken precautions...
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
10NEWS
Downed powerline closes part of Hillsborough Avenue
TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough Avenue is closed between 22nd and 30th Streets north of Belmont Heights in Tampa. According to a post on Twitter from the Tampa Police Department, a downed power line and "snapped power pole" in the roadway caused the closure. Police are asking people to use...
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough Co. extends school closures through Friday
The added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare classrooms for students to return Monday. The Hillsborough County School District has extended closures through Friday in response to Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday. Davis said the added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare...
Treasure Island To Shut Down Wastewater Collection System, Don’t Flush Or Shower After 6 PM
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The city of Treasure Island will begin shutting down the wastewater collection system at 6 p.m. Residents/businesses are asked to NOT flush toilets, use showers, sinks, etc. Treasure Island Police Department has begun limiting traffic onto Treasure Island ahead of Hurricane Ian.
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
osceolahsnews.com
Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas
Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
Pasco County Declares State Of Local Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary
fox13news.com
How Pasco County is preparing for Ian
Pasco County officials say their biggest concern is storm surge, describing it as an unprecedented storm for the county. Andy Fossa, emergency management director, says they will see a lot of water on the western side of U.S. 19.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
fox13news.com
Evacuation routes get busy
Zone A is under a mandatory evacuation, and Zone B is voluntary. That is almost all of the South Tampa area and plenty of people aren't waiting around.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Hurricane Ian looms
Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents to ‘go’
Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations, but are expected to do so within the coming days. Pinellas County officials are urging coastal residents to evacuate inland as the threat of a major storm surge approaches with Hurricane Ian. Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations to allow residents some...
Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations
As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
'This is not a drill': St. Pete Mayor Welch warns communities of impacts from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Preparations are underway as Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging communities to take the storm seriously. "This is not a drill," Welch said in a recorded message. "The potential danger that Hurricane Ian...
