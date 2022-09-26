ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

10NEWS

Downed powerline closes part of Hillsborough Avenue

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough Avenue is closed between 22nd and 30th Streets north of Belmont Heights in Tampa. According to a post on Twitter from the Tampa Police Department, a downed power line and "snapped power pole" in the roadway caused the closure. Police are asking people to use...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough Co. extends school closures through Friday

The added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare classrooms for students to return Monday. The Hillsborough County School District has extended closures through Friday in response to Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday. Davis said the added day will allow staff time to clean and prepare...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
osceolahsnews.com

Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas

Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
fox13news.com

How Pasco County is preparing for Ian

Pasco County officials say their biggest concern is storm surge, describing it as an unprecedented storm for the county. Andy Fossa, emergency management director, says they will see a lot of water on the western side of U.S. 19.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Evacuation routes get busy

Zone A is under a mandatory evacuation, and Zone B is voluntary. That is almost all of the South Tampa area and plenty of people aren't waiting around.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents to ‘go’

Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations, but are expected to do so within the coming days. Pinellas County officials are urging coastal residents to evacuate inland as the threat of a major storm surge approaches with Hurricane Ian. Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations to allow residents some...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations

As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
TAMPA, FL

