Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Braithwaite man killed in unincorporated Gretna shooting, authorities say
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting at an unincorporated Gretna apartment complex that left one man dead early Thursday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Clarence Harvey, 31, of Braithwaite. Authorities received a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
PANO head: Redeployment good, but more officers still needed
Police Association of New Orleans president Michael Glasser says despite the deployment, the NOPD hasn’t seen any real change in terms of the number of officers assigned to each district.
NOLA.com
1 suspect pleads guilty in 'senseless' slaying of Kenner Shell station clerk during armed robbery
Eric Rodgers, one of two men accused of taking part in an armed robbery at a Kenner convenience store that ended with the execution of the business's clerk, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
Man found dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna early Thursday morning
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot inside home in unincorporated Gretna, authorities say
A man was fatally shot overnight inside a home in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: Braithwaite man shot dead inside apartment. The shooting was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard (map). The man had been shot at at least once and died at the scene, they said.
NOLA.com
Double shooting on Interstate 10 leaves 1 dead near Louisa Street, NOPD says
A man was killed in a double shooting while in a vehicle on Interstate 10 East near Louisa Street, New Orleans police said Wednesday. He's the fifth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The killing was the one of two overnight homicides reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
WDSU
Arabi men arrested, one sought in connection with oil release in St. Bernard
ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and has issued an arrest warrant for a another in connection with an oil release at an Entergy substation in the parish, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Ronald Clark, 55, and Gerard Henninger Jr., 30,...
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
WDSU
Gretna man shot, killed early Thursday morning
GRETNA, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a murder investigation after a shooting in Gretna Thursday morning. The homicide was reported around 1 a.m. in a home along Wall Boulevard. Deputies say a man was shot and killed. Anyone with information on the crime is asked...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil's family speaks out after conviction in his murder
Less than 24 hours after a jury convicted Darren Bridges of the first-degree murder of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his mother, Kimberly McNeil, said she was relieved that the grueling journey to the trial had finally ended, five years after his death. "But unfortunately," she said, as she...
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
NOLA.com
For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station
For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
wgno.com
NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
Comments / 2