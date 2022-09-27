ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Braithwaite man killed in unincorporated Gretna shooting, authorities say

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting at an unincorporated Gretna apartment complex that left one man dead early Thursday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Clarence Harvey, 31, of Braithwaite. Authorities received a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall...
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
Gretna man shot, killed early Thursday morning

GRETNA, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a murder investigation after a shooting in Gretna Thursday morning. The homicide was reported around 1 a.m. in a home along Wall Boulevard. Deputies say a man was shot and killed. Anyone with information on the crime is asked...
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station

For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
