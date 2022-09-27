Read full article on original website
Day After Biden's Gaffe, VP Harris Hails 'Important Relationship' With Kim Jong Un's North Korea
Vice president Kamala Harris in a verbal gaffe, touted the strong alliance between the U.S. and “the Republic of North Korea,” while addressing the audience in Korean Demilitarized Zone. What Happened: Harris intended to refer to long-standing U.S. ally South Korea in her speech but mistakenly mentioned Kim...
The Hill’s Morning Report — South Carolina in hurricane Ian’s path
Hurricane Ian is not done. Revived by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the Category 1 storm this morning with sustained winds of 85 mph is swirling up the Atlantic Coast toward South Carolina, where it is expected to arrive today. In its wake are at least 12 fatalities confirmed in Florida, shoreline streets reduced to barren sand at Fort Myers Beach, damaged bridges and causeways and inland communities transformed into debris-choked rivers up to rooftops.
