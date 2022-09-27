Hurricane Ian is not done. Revived by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the Category 1 storm this morning with sustained winds of 85 mph is swirling up the Atlantic Coast toward South Carolina, where it is expected to arrive today. In its wake are at least 12 fatalities confirmed in Florida, shoreline streets reduced to barren sand at Fort Myers Beach, damaged bridges and causeways and inland communities transformed into debris-choked rivers up to rooftops.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO