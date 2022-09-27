ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1

Jay and Sam welcome the first official guests to the Woodstone B&B. They fall through the flooring due to the termites. Jay hit his head from the fall. Sam wants him to stay in bed and rest. Jay goes searching around the building looking for ghosts; he believed that the...
Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Big Sky S3E2 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 2, Jenny is shocked to find her past tied to a case, while Cassie and Beau track the still-missing backpacker.
All the Men Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Relationships With Throughout Her Short Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Marilyn Monroe had many loves throughout her life, most notably with her second and third husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. But between (and sometimes even during) her marriages, there were many scandalous affairs.
Marlyne Barrett, Chicago Med Star, Reveals Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Chicago Med actress Marlyne Barrett is discussing being diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. The star revealed to People that doctors discovered a tumor on her uterus and left ovary back in July. Barrett shared that she is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy. “Work brings me a lot of joy right now,”...
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1

The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
FBI Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Love is Blind

That was the message behind FBI Season 5 Episode 2. Did watching young love in action make Nina and Scola think twice about their budding relationship?. Her, for sure, him, not so much. A possible relationship between the two of them had been hinted about as far back as FBI...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 Review: Battle Lines

It was only a matter of time. Once the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and allowed states to decide for themselves whether or not to keep abortion legal, Law & Order was sure to take on this controversial ruling. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 did just that,...
Interview With the Vampire Season 2: Confirmed!

Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC. The highly anticipated vampire drama has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut. A sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6

The Cerritos is supporting the Vancouver while Captain Gwen opens post-war trade negotiations with the Karemma from the Gamma Quadrant. The Cerritos will be providing Alpha Quadrant gifts as a sign of good will. En route, Admiral Buenamigo contacts Freeman and informs her that she will be conducting the negotiations...
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Show Them What You Got, Baby

A few things came to light on Monarch Season 1 Episode 3; as Albie's infidelity became a topic of discussion among the sisters, Kayla found out that she was pregnant, and Nicky gave the slimy Clive the ole heave-ho. But, of course, more concerning than ever, that body Albie buried?...
