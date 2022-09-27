Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event at several locations in Bakersfield and another in Shafter in the coming weeks. The first one the department is hosting runs from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at three locations: the Roberts Lane Yard at 1900 Roberts Lane; in Kern Medical's Flower Street parking lot, at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and in the parking lot of the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO