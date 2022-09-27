Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
United Way hosting food, books hygiene kit giveaway
The United Way of Kern County is partnering with No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to bring another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to Fairfax Junior High on Wednesday. The event is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to...
Kern County Public Works hosting bulky waste collection events in October
Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event at several locations in Bakersfield and another in Shafter in the coming weeks. The first one the department is hosting runs from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at three locations: the Roberts Lane Yard at 1900 Roberts Lane; in Kern Medical's Flower Street parking lot, at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and in the parking lot of the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.
Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83
When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
Fairfax board member pleads not guilty to embezzlement, conflict of interest charges
Controversy and constituents' concerns have surrounded Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland since his 2018 election, with a recall effort, a Kern County grand jury report and state auditors all questioning his actions from the dais. On Thursday, he was asked to answer to criminal charges in Kern County...
DA charges Fairfax board member with embezzlement, voter fraud
The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against an embattled member of the governing board for the Fairfax School District, a 2,700-student transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade district in southeast Bakersfield. Palmer Moland was arrested and charged with seven felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict...
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing. Derick Gage was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Stine Road.
Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband
National and local advocates for domestic violence survivors Tuesday called on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop a first-degree murder charge against a Tehachapi woman who said she shot her ex-husband in self-defense because of his abuse. “It is unjust that my mom would go to prison...
Jury convicts woman of second-degree murder charge
A Kern County jury convicted a woman of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, according to a DA’s office news release Tuesday. Jerrollyn Hunt, along with members of her family, attempted to contact Javontae Green around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield, according to the release.
KCSO: Three arrested in Wasco after 'suspicious vehicle' found in orchard
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Wasco and north area substation arrested three men after finding a suspicious vehicle in an orchard Monday. The deputies stopped to investigate the vehicle due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas.
Funeral services for Sept. 28, 2022
Fidel M. Gomez, 82, Shafter, Sept. 22. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m., rosary, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Mass, 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Graveside, 2 p.m. at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, www.petersfuneralhomes.com.
BPD seeks suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspect in an Aug. 17 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Pacheco Road. A screenshot of security camera footage was released by the BPD.
