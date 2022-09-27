ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

United Way hosting food, books hygiene kit giveaway

The United Way of Kern County is partnering with No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to bring another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to Fairfax Junior High on Wednesday. The event is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Public Works hosting bulky waste collection events in October

Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event at several locations in Bakersfield and another in Shafter in the coming weeks. The first one the department is hosting runs from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at three locations: the Roberts Lane Yard at 1900 Roberts Lane; in Kern Medical's Flower Street parking lot, at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and in the parking lot of the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83

When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten

Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Education
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
Bakersfield Californian

DA charges Fairfax board member with embezzlement, voter fraud

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against an embattled member of the governing board for the Fairfax School District, a 2,700-student transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade district in southeast Bakersfield. Palmer Moland was arrested and charged with seven felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
PORTERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Kern Leadership Alliance
Bakersfield Californian

Jury convicts woman of second-degree murder charge

A Kern County jury convicted a woman of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, according to a DA’s office news release Tuesday. Jerrollyn Hunt, along with members of her family, attempted to contact Javontae Green around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield, according to the release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Funeral services for Sept. 28, 2022

Fidel M. Gomez, 82, Shafter, Sept. 22. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m., rosary, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Mass, 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Graveside, 2 p.m. at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, www.petersfuneralhomes.com.
SHAFTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Bakersfield Californian

BPD seeks suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspect in an Aug. 17 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Pacheco Road. A screenshot of security camera footage was released by the BPD.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy