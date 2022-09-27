(Adds details on export and import destinations and origins) PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 8.80 million tonnes by Sept. 25, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 8.06 million tonnes reported a week earlier and 8.75 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed. However, the Commission has said in recent weeks that some of its grain export and import data may be incomplete. A breakdown of the figures showed France remained the leading EU soft wheat exporting country so far this season, with 3.36 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.38 million tonnes, Germany with 913,000 tonnes, Bulgaria with 881,000 tonnes and Poland with 851,000 tonnes. The Commission listed the five top soft wheat export destinations as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Destination tonnes share tonnes share Algeria 1,259,642 14.3% 1,359,042 15.5% Morocco 1,134,800 12.9% ---------- ------ Egypt 778,721 8.8% 819,000 9.4% Nigeria 602,059 6.8% 415,452 4.7% Pakistan 489,650 5.6% 170,419 1.9% EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 stood at 6.65 million tonnes by Sept. 25, up from 5.90 million reported a week ago and 81% above a year-earlier 3.67 million tonnes, according to the Commission's figures. Forecasters have been raising their projections for EU maize imports as drought has put the bloc on course for its worst maize harvest in 15 years. Spain was the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 2.46 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 802,000 tonnes, Poland with 637,000 tonnes, Portugal with 602,000 tonnes and Italy with 424,000 tonnes, the data showed. A list of the top five maize suppliers to the EU this season showed a big rise in Brazilian and Ukrainian maize imports within the EU, with the volume from Ukraine more than three times bigger than by the same time last year. 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 3,768,316 56.7% 2,425,967 66.1% Ukraine 2,424,621 36.5% 745,516 20.3% Serbia 171,718 2.6% 224,303 6.1% Canada 126,663 1.9% 138,177 3.8% Moldova 42,603 0.6% 15,603 0.4% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.04 million tonnes against 3.12 million a year ago. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)

