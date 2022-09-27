ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises for second day on Black Sea supply concerns, corn eases

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Wednesday, supported by worries over supplies amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $8.75-1/2...
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, shedding some of previous session's strong gains, although losses were curbed by worries over supplies amid an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn and soybeans lost ground. "There is some support from fears that Russia/Ukraine war disrupts...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs tumble to 9-month low on recession fears, weak cash market

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, touching a nine-month low as fears of a recession hurting consumer demand for meat triggered another round of long liquidation, traders said. Sliding prices for cash hogs...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
Agriculture Online

Argentine weekly soy sales slow after FX crackdown -government

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 65.2% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, lagging behind the sales rate reported at the same time in the previous season. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of oil and meal...
Agriculture Online

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year

Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Agriculture Online

Argentina's 2022/23 soybean crop to reach 48 mln tns - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to harvest a 48 million-tonne soybean crop and 50 million tonnes of corn in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season. The exchange, known as BdeC, also pegged the...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 8.8 mln T, maize imports jump

(Adds details on export and import destinations and origins) PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 8.80 million tonnes by Sept. 25, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 8.06 million tonnes reported a week earlier and 8.75 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed. However, the Commission has said in recent weeks that some of its grain export and import data may be incomplete. A breakdown of the figures showed France remained the leading EU soft wheat exporting country so far this season, with 3.36 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.38 million tonnes, Germany with 913,000 tonnes, Bulgaria with 881,000 tonnes and Poland with 851,000 tonnes. The Commission listed the five top soft wheat export destinations as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Destination tonnes share tonnes share Algeria 1,259,642 14.3% 1,359,042 15.5% Morocco 1,134,800 12.9% ---------- ------ Egypt 778,721 8.8% 819,000 9.4% Nigeria 602,059 6.8% 415,452 4.7% Pakistan 489,650 5.6% 170,419 1.9% EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 stood at 6.65 million tonnes by Sept. 25, up from 5.90 million reported a week ago and 81% above a year-earlier 3.67 million tonnes, according to the Commission's figures. Forecasters have been raising their projections for EU maize imports as drought has put the bloc on course for its worst maize harvest in 15 years. Spain was the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 2.46 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 802,000 tonnes, Poland with 637,000 tonnes, Portugal with 602,000 tonnes and Italy with 424,000 tonnes, the data showed. A list of the top five maize suppliers to the EU this season showed a big rise in Brazilian and Ukrainian maize imports within the EU, with the volume from Ukraine more than three times bigger than by the same time last year. 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 3,768,316 56.7% 2,425,967 66.1% Ukraine 2,424,621 36.5% 745,516 20.3% Serbia 171,718 2.6% 224,303 6.1% Canada 126,663 1.9% 138,177 3.8% Moldova 42,603 0.6% 15,603 0.4% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.04 million tonnes against 3.12 million a year ago. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results

Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 41.5% so far this season, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 41.5% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 8 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February...
Agriculture Online

Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 26

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 38 ending Sept. 26. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 38 average in France 51 Week 37 2022 26 Week 38 2021 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 38 average in France 10 22 27 37 4 Week 37 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 38 2021 0 1 9 78 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online

Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday. The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
