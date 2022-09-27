Read full article on original website
Peters Avenue in Sioux City closing temporarily
The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another temporary road closure.
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
KELOLAND TV
Fire at Casey’s in Hull, Iowa, draws 3 fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees working inside a Casey’s convenience store in Hull, Iowa, escaped without injury after a fire broke out this morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reporter earlier this morning. Emergency crews from Hull, Rock Valley and Sioux Center...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
kiwaradio.com
Equipment Failure Gets Blame For Rock Valley Power Outage That Leaves Thousands Without Power
Rock Valley, Iowa — Equipment failure gets the blame for a large power outage in Rock Valley on Wednesday afternoon. MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman tells us about it. Rock Valley and Hull firefighters and the Rock Valley Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a transformer fire at about 12:40...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
nwestiowa.com
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
siouxlandnews.com
Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discuss future of power plant
After hearing resident concerns regarding the future of MidAmerica Energy's Port Neal power plant, Woodbury County supervisors offered some clarity on the subject today.
siouxlandnews.com
Mom of teen stabbed in random attack in Sioux City seeking answers for her son
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City mother is pleading for help from the community to identify the man who stabbed her teenage son in the neck this weekend. Why? Why why why? He didn't do nothing to you. I just don't know. Tasha Contreras, the 17-year-old victim's mother,...
siouxlandnews.com
Democratic challenger for Iowa's 4th District holds lunch meet-up in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Democrat challenging Congressman Randy Feenstra for Iowa's 4th Congressional District made a stop in Sioux City Tuesday. Ryan Melton of Nevada attended the Siouxland Progressive Women's lunch meeting at Famous Dave's in Downtown Sioux City. He spoke to the group about why he's challenging first-term Republican Congressman Feenstra.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation hoping to pay off student lunch balances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As student lunch balances rack up debt, the school's non-profit is trying to pay it off. It's called 30/30/30. It's something the Sioux City Public School Foundation has done in the past. They're asking the public to pledge $1 for 30 days of sharing this process with 30 friends.
who13.com
Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
