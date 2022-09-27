SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO