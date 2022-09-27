ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion

(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Onawa man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
ONAWA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siouxland#Us Marshals#The Us Marshal Service
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud

Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
kscj.com

TWO IOWA COMPANIES SENTENCED IN ETHANOL FRAUD CASE

TWO IOWA COMPANIES WERE SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT AFTER THEIR OFFICIALS PLEADED GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF WIRE FRAUD BACK ON DECEMBER 1ST OF 2020. DARRELL SMITH WAS A CORPORATE OFFICER OF BOTH ENERGAE, LP, AND I-LENDERS, LLC, THER TWO COMPANIES CHARGED IN THE CASE. PROSECUTORS SAY SMITH PERPETUATED A...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
REMSEN, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy