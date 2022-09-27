LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man and his 17-year-old son have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant. Authorities say 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone and his son were each charged Thursday with murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police are still searching for Trone. His 38-year-old wife Shauntel Trone is charged with being an accessory to the killing. She and the teen, her stepson, were arrested Tuesday. It's not clear whether either has retained an attorney. PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 while eating with his girlfriend.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO