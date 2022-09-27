Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about
It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County 2023 budget recommends investments in parks, mental health and corrections
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley gave is 2023 budget address to County supervisors at the Milwaukee Courthouse on Thursday. The plan focuses on mental healthcare, substance abuse, county parks and services and racial equity. The budget proposal totals $1.37 billion, with a property tax levy increase...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
CBS 58
Home and remodeling show set to educate Milwaukee homeowners
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Homeowners in and around Milwaukee are in for an informative treat, with much to learn at an event that has entered its third decade. The 32nd annual NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show is taking place from Oct. 14 - 16 at State Fair Park, offering tips and tricks for homeowners. More than 100 home improvement and remodeling experts are expected to be present, and each is a member of NARI Milwaukee.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property
WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa Human Growth & Development curriculum moving forward after effort to rescind fails in minutes
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night in Wauwatosa there was a rare motion to rescind the Human Growth and Development curriculum that was just adopted Aug. 22. But the effort to rescind failed when no board members seconded the motion. This debate over the curriculum -which includes sex education-...
CBS 58
Help decide who makes the best Milwaukee classic: an old fashioned
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local contenders will gather with their own unique takes on the old fashioned, with the public being given an opportunity to vote on their favorites to crown winners. Jan Bruder, event operations coordinator with Shepherd Express, joined us Wednesday, Sept. 28 to discuss the event that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
CBS 58
The first music-focused event to hit the Domes takes place Thursday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Grab a brew and get ready to feel the beat, experiencing a night full of music and fun at the Mitchell Park Domes. Local musicians will be a major draw at the Domes on Thursday, Sept. 29, during Rhythm & Brews, the first music-focused event to take place at the Domes in several years. To learn more about the new event, we were joined Wednesday, Sept. 28 by Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director of Friends of the Dome, the group organizing the event.
CBS 58
Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
CBS 58
Coldest morning of the season with a freeze in some hometowns
Thursday was the coldest morning of the season in southeast Wisconsin with almost everyone seeing lows in the 30s. There was a widespread frost for everyone except right near the Lake in Milwaukee and Racine Counties. Some hometowns even got down into the low 30s with the first freeze of the season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
CBS 58
Milwaukee RNC committee appoints new CEO
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee RNC committee has appointed its CEO. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Steve King will lead the Republican National Convention's Milwaukee host committee. Steve has been a long-time operative in the Republican party, most recently then-President Donald Trump's ambassador to the Czech Republic.
CBS 58
Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
