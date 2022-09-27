ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about

It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Home and remodeling show set to educate Milwaukee homeowners

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Homeowners in and around Milwaukee are in for an informative treat, with much to learn at an event that has entered its third decade. The 32nd annual NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show is taking place from Oct. 14 - 16 at State Fair Park, offering tips and tricks for homeowners. More than 100 home improvement and remodeling experts are expected to be present, and each is a member of NARI Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property

WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Craig Peterson
CBS 58

Help decide who makes the best Milwaukee classic: an old fashioned

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local contenders will gather with their own unique takes on the old fashioned, with the public being given an opportunity to vote on their favorites to crown winners. Jan Bruder, event operations coordinator with Shepherd Express, joined us Wednesday, Sept. 28 to discuss the event that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The first music-focused event to hit the Domes takes place Thursday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Grab a brew and get ready to feel the beat, experiencing a night full of music and fun at the Mitchell Park Domes. Local musicians will be a major draw at the Domes on Thursday, Sept. 29, during Rhythm & Brews, the first music-focused event to take place at the Domes in several years. To learn more about the new event, we were joined Wednesday, Sept. 28 by Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director of Friends of the Dome, the group organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
BURLINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Coldest morning of the season with a freeze in some hometowns

Thursday was the coldest morning of the season in southeast Wisconsin with almost everyone seeing lows in the 30s. There was a widespread frost for everyone except right near the Lake in Milwaukee and Racine Counties. Some hometowns even got down into the low 30s with the first freeze of the season.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee RNC committee appoints new CEO

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee RNC committee has appointed its CEO. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Steve King will lead the Republican National Convention's Milwaukee host committee. Steve has been a long-time operative in the Republican party, most recently then-President Donald Trump's ambassador to the Czech Republic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
MILWAUKEE, WI

