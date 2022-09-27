ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Motley Fool

Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance

There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Using This Little-Known Auto Insurance?

It can help safe drivers save big right out of the gate. Usage-based car insurance sets car insurance premiums by monitoring a driver's behavior, including when and how they drive. These programs can help safe drivers score sizable discounts on their premiums. But they're optional, so drivers don't have to...
GAS PRICE
CNET

State Stimulus Checks 2022: These States Are Mailing out Payments Next Week

More states are issuing one-time tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents get through the bumpy economy. Millions of Colorado taxpayers should get a $750 refund check by Friday, while Californians will start receiving what's being dubbed a "middle class tax refund" next week. Eligible Virginians should get a...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
aarp.org

Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It

There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Hurricane Ian: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile Offer Free Wireless Service for Impacted Customers

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, major wireless carriers are announcing plans to ensure their customers retain service during the crisis. AT&T is waiving talk, text and data overage changes for both prepaid and billed customers impacted by the storm. The program covers customers in more than 800 Florida ZIP codes through Oct. 28. Customers may still receive alerts, AT&T said in a statement Wednesday, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived fees.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

States Get $1.5B to Kick Start Their Highway EV Charging Networks

States will be able to begin building out their highway networks of electric vehicle charging stations, after gaining access on Tuesday to $1.5 billion in funding from the US government. All 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico can now access the first wave of funding for the program, which will in total provide $7.5 billion for the EV charging network.
TRAFFIC
money.com

American Home Shield Review | Home Warranties

Home warranties are contracts that cover repairs and replacements to home systems and appliances, from ice makers to hvacs, for a monthly or yearly fee. Usually, home warranty companies also have optional, add-on coverage that can be purchased individually for greater peace of mind. Table of Contents. American Home Shield...
ECONOMY

