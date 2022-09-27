ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva faced his opponent in the upcoming November election in a rancorous televised debate Sept. 21, trading barbs and accusations against retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Villanueva’s sharpest attacks against Luna included calling his rival, if he’s elected, a would-be “puppet” […] The post Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Inglewood Assemblymember’s housing bill signed into law

California’s commitment to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis received collaborative and bipartisan boost with the signing of legislation by recently elected Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood). AB 1743 will require local governments to report the amount of housing that was actually produced and occupied in...
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
Actor John Strand Found Guilty

BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena

Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
