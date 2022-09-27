Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva faced his opponent in the upcoming November election in a rancorous televised debate Sept. 21, trading barbs and accusations against retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Villanueva’s sharpest attacks against Luna included calling his rival, if he’s elected, a would-be “puppet” […] The post Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate appeared first on The Malibu Times.
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Committee Recommends End to Eviction Moratorium For January 2023
The Los Angeles City Council Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment voted 4-0 on Wednesday on a recommendation to end all remaining eviction moratoriums in the city no later than January 31, 2023. Since 2020, landlords have fought hard against the city eviction moratorium, saying that it...
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
Laist.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. This story was originally published by...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Assemblymember’s housing bill signed into law
California’s commitment to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis received collaborative and bipartisan boost with the signing of legislation by recently elected Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood). AB 1743 will require local governments to report the amount of housing that was actually produced and occupied in...
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
Canyon News
Actor John Strand Found Guilty
BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from
The current race to be mayor of Long Beach is shaping up to be the most expensive in city history. The post Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
California Correctional Peace Officers Association endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of California Peace Officers Association (CCPOA). CCPOA represents all state correctional peace officers working inside California’s prisons and youth facilities, and the state’s parole agents who assist and supervise inmates and wards after their release. “As the officers...
californianewswire.com
Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
PLANetizen
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey's husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 said their client has died.
