King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
There’s never been more death on TV – but these are the kills that gave you thrills
WARNING: This newsletter contains spoilers for a lot of TV shows. So if you don’t want to know pertinent details about House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, ER, Cracker, It’s a Sin, The Wire, The Walking Dead and The Sopranos, you might want to skip the first section of this newsletter and scroll down to the Take Five section.
Michigan Daily
‘Blonde’ lacks the empathy necessary for its subject
Andrew Dominik’s new overwhelmingly indulgent film “Blonde,” his first feature film since “Killing Them Softly” 10 years ago, is a shocking choice for Netflix to produce. For a studio whose productions often feel sterile, to create something so provocative is quite the welcome departure from their usual material. Or, it would be if the film was any good.
Baz Luhrmann discusses ‘magic’ of Moulin Rouge legacy
Baz Luhrmann has discussed the “magic” of Moulin Rouge! on the opening night of the latest theatre adaptation of the classic story.The famous director reflected on the legacy of the 2001 film and his experience with it.“If you had told me then - that there were six productions around the world - I would have thought ‘possible’ but I don’t know what I would have imagined it would be,” Luhrmann said.“Wherever it’s been, it seems to have a bit of magic that follows to it.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stormzy: Diversity isn't a 'buzzword' or 'box to tick'Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu unveils new work on London’s Fourth PlinthParamedics performed CPR for 45 minutes in bid to save Coolio's life
Michigan Daily
Torrey Peters talks to herself and all of us in Zell Visiting Writers reading and Q&A
Torrey Peters is an author who exposes characters, breaks them down and leaves readers to pick up bits of themselves in the wreckage. Peters released a series of self-published novellas to a loyal online audience before publishing her debut novel, “Detransition Baby,” in 2021, which won the PEN/Hemingway award for debut fiction and earned a place on the long list for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. She is releasing a collection of four novellas titled “Infect Your Friends and Loved Ones” in 2023.
Michigan Daily
Booker Prize-nominated ‘Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies’ is just another cancer book
Maddie Mortimer’s debut work “Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies” is a story of one woman’s life that is punctured with the calamity of disease and the affliction of fraught relations. Our protagonist is 40-something Lia, who’s facing a cancer recurrence; what was once breast cancer has spread to her liver and lungs. We know this not because Lia tells us, but because the cancer does. The disease functions as a narrator throughout the novel in odd little vignettes and episodes, interrupting the present-day story and the flashbacks to the past as it reveals its malignant course and confesses its plain craving to conquer Lia.
Michigan Daily
The music beat’s summer picks
Summer came and went with a lot of music to sift through. Don’t get overwhelmed, though, because the Daily Music writers are here to help you out. Below, find the Music Beat’s favorite singles and albums of the summer, for any kind of music taste. “Step by Step”...
Michigan Daily
Beginnings as endings
In the beginning, God created the Heavens and the Earth … and this two-thousand word Michigan Daily article. Indeed, it is crazy to believe, insane to think the piece you’re stumbling across at this moment might’ve been planned out since the dawn of time. And while origins of the Universe remain the subject of much dualistic debate, there’s no denying that our mystifying fascination with the start stays stuck in our mind.
