Baz Luhrmann has discussed the "magic" of Moulin Rouge! on the opening night of the latest theatre adaptation of the classic story.The famous director reflected on the legacy of the 2001 film and his experience with it."If you had told me then - that there were six productions around the world - I would have thought 'possible' but I don't know what I would have imagined it would be," Luhrmann said."Wherever it's been, it seems to have a bit of magic that follows to it."

