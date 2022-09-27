The finale of the 19th season of “The Bachelorette” aired last Monday and it certainly was dramatic. Season 19 was truly unlike any other season in the franchise, starring not one, but two leading Bachelorettes. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were both chosen from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” and co-led the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” together. Throughout the season, the two whittled down the original group of 32 men, which was roughly the same amount as a regular season, first by together selecting the men they wanted to stay and eventually splitting the men into two groups, one for Gabby and one for Rachel. Surprisingly, the concern that both of them would have strong feelings toward one of the guys was never a real issue, but there were still new obstacles for them to manage as the first ever pair of Bachelorettes. Namely, they were often compared to each other by the guys, and some guys did have trouble picking a side, staying in the middle for a bit longer than necessary.

