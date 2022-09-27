Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
The music beat’s summer picks
Summer came and went with a lot of music to sift through. Don’t get overwhelmed, though, because the Daily Music writers are here to help you out. Below, find the Music Beat’s favorite singles and albums of the summer, for any kind of music taste. “Step by Step”...
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Michigan Daily
Beginnings as endings
In the beginning, God created the Heavens and the Earth … and this two-thousand word Michigan Daily article. Indeed, it is crazy to believe, insane to think the piece you’re stumbling across at this moment might’ve been planned out since the dawn of time. And while origins of the Universe remain the subject of much dualistic debate, there’s no denying that our mystifying fascination with the start stays stuck in our mind.
Michigan Daily
Booker Prize-nominated ‘Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies’ is just another cancer book
Maddie Mortimer’s debut work “Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies” is a story of one woman’s life that is punctured with the calamity of disease and the affliction of fraught relations. Our protagonist is 40-something Lia, who’s facing a cancer recurrence; what was once breast cancer has spread to her liver and lungs. We know this not because Lia tells us, but because the cancer does. The disease functions as a narrator throughout the novel in odd little vignettes and episodes, interrupting the present-day story and the flashbacks to the past as it reveals its malignant course and confesses its plain craving to conquer Lia.
There’s never been more death on TV – but these are the kills that gave you thrills
WARNING: This newsletter contains spoilers for a lot of TV shows. So if you don’t want to know pertinent details about House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, ER, Cracker, It’s a Sin, The Wire, The Walking Dead and The Sopranos, you might want to skip the first section of this newsletter and scroll down to the Take Five section.
Michigan Daily
‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Finale: two Bachelorettes means two times the drama
The finale of the 19th season of “The Bachelorette” aired last Monday and it certainly was dramatic. Season 19 was truly unlike any other season in the franchise, starring not one, but two leading Bachelorettes. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were both chosen from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” and co-led the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” together. Throughout the season, the two whittled down the original group of 32 men, which was roughly the same amount as a regular season, first by together selecting the men they wanted to stay and eventually splitting the men into two groups, one for Gabby and one for Rachel. Surprisingly, the concern that both of them would have strong feelings toward one of the guys was never a real issue, but there were still new obstacles for them to manage as the first ever pair of Bachelorettes. Namely, they were often compared to each other by the guys, and some guys did have trouble picking a side, staying in the middle for a bit longer than necessary.
Baz Luhrmann discusses ‘magic’ of Moulin Rouge legacy
Baz Luhrmann has discussed the “magic” of Moulin Rouge! on the opening night of the latest theatre adaptation of the classic story.The famous director reflected on the legacy of the 2001 film and his experience with it.“If you had told me then - that there were six productions around the world - I would have thought ‘possible’ but I don’t know what I would have imagined it would be,” Luhrmann said.“Wherever it’s been, it seems to have a bit of magic that follows to it.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stormzy: Diversity isn't a 'buzzword' or 'box to tick'Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu unveils new work on London’s Fourth PlinthParamedics performed CPR for 45 minutes in bid to save Coolio's life
Michigan Daily
‘Blonde’ lacks the empathy necessary for its subject
Andrew Dominik’s new overwhelmingly indulgent film “Blonde,” his first feature film since “Killing Them Softly” 10 years ago, is a shocking choice for Netflix to produce. For a studio whose productions often feel sterile, to create something so provocative is quite the welcome departure from their usual material. Or, it would be if the film was any good.
