To all the people of Pitkin County: I am asking for your support of Michael Buglione to make him our next sheriff. I have known him for many years and appreciate his level of leadership and professionalism in dealing with tough decisions and situations. He is always calm and respectful of all parties involved. Having lived in Pitkin County for the past 60-plus years, I feel he is the right person to take over the office of sheriff.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO