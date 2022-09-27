ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Where to watch Big Noon Kickoff and Iowa-Michigan

FOX is bringing its live programming to Iowa City Saturday morning. Big Noon Kickoff, the network’s weekly college football pregame show, will air at 9 a.m. The show’s set has been constructed on the lawn between the UI’s Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Halls. Saturday’s Iowa-Michigan game, a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Kid Captain Adam Arp excited for Iowa-Michigan matchup

Kid Captain Adam Arp has over 11 yards worth of ‘Beads for Bravery’ from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The 16-year-old from Williamsburg, Iowa, has received care at UI Hospitals and Clinics his entire life. The children’s hospital gives out beads for any medical procedure a child might go through — clinic visits, blood draws, air lifts, infusions, and other operations.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball's Bailey Ortega embodies walk-on mentality

Hawkeye junior setter Bailey Ortega has looked up to and modeled her game after Iowa volleyball players since she was a kid. Now in the Black and Gold herself, Ortega is inspiring others on and off the court. The Davenport, Iowa, native was a two-time team captain and four-time all-conference...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Former Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki returns as America Needs Farmers honoree

Former Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki returned to Iowa City this week to be added to the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor. Moeaki, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2005-09, is the 10th inductee since the Wall of Honor was introduced in 2012. He joins Dallas Clark, Chad Greenway, Marshal Yanda, and others on the wall.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer's Addie Bundy aims to surpass freshman season

Iowa soccer’s Addie Bundy is working her way back into the Hawkeyes’ lineup as she recovers from a knee surgery that followed her standout freshman season in 2021. Bundy started 18 of 20 games for the Hawkeyes in 2021, assisting six goals and receiving Freshman All-Big Ten honors in the process.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Fifth-year transfer Anya Lamoreaux embraces the challenge of tennis

Even though she played six different sports growing up, Anya Lamoreaux was bored. Having participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, softball, dance, track, and even synchronized swimming, none of these sports stuck out to her. When Lamoreaux tried tennis for the first time, it was the difficulty that drew her in. “At...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Deidre DeJear visits UI campus

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear spoke to University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday. The University Democrats at Iowa hosted the town hall for DeJear. DeJear spoke on education and health care access in Iowa. “Our children have had access...
Daily Iowan

University of Iowa takes on $56.2 million in campus, UIHC capital improvements

The University of Iowa will work on five capital projects that will improve on-campus laboratories and replace hospital equipment and emergency generators. Rod Lehnertz, UI senior vice president for finance and operations, said at the Sept. 15 regents meeting that all projects combined will cost an estimated $56.2 million. The projects are set to be completed between 2023-25.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Getting to the bottom of dining hall unemployment

I’ve been living on the University of Iowa campus since fall 2021. While I didn’t experience many of the changes the UI dining hall had to make for the pandemic in 2020, such as no in-person seating and fewer staff members, it seems that the university is still recovering from pandemic shortages.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Solon's Two Horse Farm acquired by Johnson County Conservation Board

The Johnson County Conservation Board recently acquired 83 acres of Two Horse Farms in Solon, with seven acres donated to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The land was obtained through a donation and purchase agreement between the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and former owners of the property Erin and Brian Melloy, according to the board’s press release. The land acquisition, located on 2257 Sugar Bottom Road NE, was announced by the board on Sept. 12.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Stands in Solidarity with Iran

After protests erupt around the world fighting for women’s rights in Iran protestors came together to show solidarity in Iowa City. DITV News Director Ashley Weil has more on what inspired these protestors to show up.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI students worry about high costs of living, tuition increases

The reality of rising costs and debt is all too familiar for University of Iowa fourth-year student Jarod Valencia-Cheng, who has paid out-of-state tuition ever since they moved from Maryland to Iowa City to study creative writing. “Every year I have watched those tuition fees go up and up,” Valencia-Cheng...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest Column | Standing up for what's "Right"

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. A student slammed his skateboard on a Turning Point USA at Iowa tabling on the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Aug. 23 and refused to leave. A week later, a student flipped the College Republicans table at the Student Engagement Fair and struck a Students for Life member’s hand with a bike helmet while yelling “fascists” on Aug. 31.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author | Rebecca Solnit

Rebecca Solnit is an American writer, historian, and activist. In a ceremony on Sept. 29, she will be awarded the Paul Engle Prize from the UNESCO City of Literature at the Coralville Public Library and discuss her work with author and editor Lyz Lenz. Solnit has written over 18 books on feminism, western and urban history, social change and insurrection, wandering and walking, and hope and catastrophe. Her books include “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” “Hope in the Dark,” “Orwell’s Roses,” and she recently launched the climate activism project “Not Too Late.”
CORALVILLE, IA

