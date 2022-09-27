Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep....
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Merrie Monarch to LA Fashion Week, this Hawaii designer is mixing passion with art
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui fashion designer is getting national attention after a trip to New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Owner and designer of Pulelehua, Gemma Alvior, was the first designer from Maui ever invited to the event. She is now preparing for Los Angeles Fashion Week, which will be held next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
Civil Beat looks at the struggle to make ends meet in Hawaii, starting with a look at energy prices and how much those have gone up. Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Defense Secretary to meet with ‘impacted’ Red Hill families after criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week, but in a late development, it turns out he’ll meet with several impacted families according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
A YouTube star who’s ‘moving in with America’ says he came to Hawaii alone and left with an ‘ohana
With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Construction is currently underway on a new warehouse at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion. Campaigns for Governor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week
A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some call it ‘appalling’ Defense Secretary not meeting with families over Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week. President Biden’s top military leader is in the islands to tour the Red Hill Bulk Storage Fuel Facility and meet...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii film wins big in Boston; Josh Tatofi reveals new project
Billy V flew to Boston last week for the world premiere of "The Wind & the Reckoning," a historical film depicting Hawaii featuring well-known actors like Jason Scott Lee. Entertainment: Casting call is out for reality show based on 'Squid Game'. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida
HNN News Brief (Sept. 28, 2022) Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to the federal government. City prosecutor discusses impact of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on felony cases. Updated: 6...
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
Do you know the pros and cons to living in Hawaii?
Whether you are thinking of leaving Hawaii by moving to the mainland or you are from the mainland thinking of moving to Hawaii, you should know a few things about the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Comments / 0