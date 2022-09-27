LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded government tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets. The meeting was significant because it was the government’s failure to publish the OBR’s analysis of its tax-cutting plans that spooked investors, sending the pound to a record low against the dollar earlier this week and forcing the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market to protect pension funds. The OBR promised an analysis by Oct. 7, far sooner than the date previously suggested — Nov. 23 — when the government releases more details on its economic plans. The chairman of the House of Commons’ Treasury committee said the meeting was an opportunity for the government to change course. Truss and Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng were likely to have “difficult” conversations with the OBR because investors want to see independent analysis showing that their plans won’t push government borrowing to unsustainable levels, said Mel Stride, a member of Truss’ Conservative Party.

