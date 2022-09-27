Read full article on original website
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
UK's Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded government tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets. The meeting was significant because it was the government’s failure to publish the OBR’s analysis of its tax-cutting plans that spooked investors, sending the pound to a record low against the dollar earlier this week and forcing the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market to protect pension funds. The OBR promised an analysis by Oct. 7, far sooner than the date previously suggested — Nov. 23 — when the government releases more details on its economic plans. The chairman of the House of Commons’ Treasury committee said the meeting was an opportunity for the government to change course. Truss and Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng were likely to have “difficult” conversations with the OBR because investors want to see independent analysis showing that their plans won’t push government borrowing to unsustainable levels, said Mel Stride, a member of Truss’ Conservative Party.
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
The United States, Japan and South Korea conducted a trilateral anti-submarine training exercise on Friday near the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years amid a flurry of North Korean missile launches.
Day After Biden's Gaffe, VP Harris Hails 'Important Relationship' With Kim Jong Un's North Korea
Vice president Kamala Harris in a verbal gaffe, touted the strong alliance between the U.S. and “the Republic of North Korea,” while addressing the audience in Korean Demilitarized Zone. What Happened: Harris intended to refer to long-standing U.S. ally South Korea in her speech but mistakenly mentioned Kim...
