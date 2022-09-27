Read full article on original website
Buckeyes Dominant in 4-0 Win at Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State enjoyed its best night of the year, scoring four times in a dominant 4-0 shutout at Indiana on Thursday. The win improves the Buckeyes to 7-2-2 on the season and 2-1-1 in Big Ten play. Four different Buckeyes scored goals on the night while...
Alumni Spotlight – Liv Soares Makes Coaching Dreams a Reality
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For former Ohio State captain Liv Soares, a career as a coach was always a thought that lived in the back of her mind. Now, three years since her Buckeye career ended, she has taken that thought and made it a reality. “I always knew in...
Engel Earns Second Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season and third time in her career, Addie Engel, a junior on the Ohio State cross country team, has been named Big Ten Athlete of the Week. Engel placed second at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by Minnesota last Friday, her third Top 2 finish in a row.
Ohio State Opens the Season at Minnesota State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicks off the 2022-23 season this weekend with a series at No. RV/RV Minnesota State. The Buckeyes take on the Mavericks at 4 p.m. ET Friday and 1 p.m. ET Saturday at the Mayo Clinic HSEC in Mankato, Minn.
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of the Rutgers Game
Ohio State met with the media following Wednesday’s practice to discuss team progress ahead of Saturday’s competition against Rutgers. “I’m at ease knowing they can do it in front of 105,000 people, now it’s just a matter of okay you’ve done your job, let’s get better at it.”
Buckeyes Take Mid-Week Rivalry Match in Four Sets
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-5, 2-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21) at RV Michigan (11-2, 2-1 B1G) on Wednesday in the first mid-week match of the season. The first set was close from wire-to-wire with Ohio State earning the 25-22...
💯 It’s a Celebration: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Stadium, one of the most recognizable venues in all of sports and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, turns 100 this week and The Ohio State University and Department of Athletics will recognize the honor around the Ohio State vs. Rutgers football game, set for Saturday with a 3:40 p.m. kick. The Big Ten Network will televise the game.
Coach Rohlik and Gildon Preview Mercyhurst Series
The No. 16/18-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 campaign this weekend with two games at Mercyhurst. The Buckeyes and Lakers will meet at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Erie, Pa.
No. 6 Ohio State Takes Midweek Trip Up North
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (5-5, 1-1 B1G) is on the road for a mid-week match at RV Michigan (11-1, 2-0 B1G). Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live on FS1, with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m. Ohio State continues to be ranked...
Title IX: Rhiann Travis
By any measure, Rhiann Travis is one of Ohio State’s most accomplished and decorated female athletes of all-time. Travis was a three-time All-American for the Ohio State rifle team from 2017-2020. A native of Springtown, Texas, she made her presence felt immediately as a freshmen during the 2016-17 season. She shot in 14 of the 17 events, including the NCAA Championships, where she earned second team All-America honors in the air rifle.
Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State women’s basketball season are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. For all non-conference games, single-game tickets for adults are $11, while child/youth and seniors are $8 and group tickets are $6 apiece plus fees. For all Big Ten games, single-game tickets for adults are $15, while child/youth and seniors are $10 and group tickets are $8 apiece plus fees. Ohio State students are free with a valid BuckID.
Hall of Fame 2022: Greg Bice
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including men’s lacrosse alumni Greg Bice. Bice, a two-time All-American defenseman for the Buckeyes, was a four-year starter during his Ohio State career from 2001-04. He was named the Great Western Lacrosse League co-Player of the Year as a senior in 2004 when he led the Buckeyes to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. His play helped Ohio State to a 38-20 record over his career and back-to-back GWLL regular season titles in 2003 and 2004.
Hall of Fame 2022: Joel Brown
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including men’s track & field alumni and current associate head coach, Joel Brown. Brown’s speed as a Buckeye still holds as his career had a lasting impact on the Oho State track and field program. Brown holds the program record in the 55m hurdles (a since retired event) and the 110m hurdles. He held the 60m record for more than a decade and currently ranks third in program history.
Buckeyes Close Five-Game Homestand vs. Rutgers
Ohio State will carry a 4-0 record and a 1-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference into its Homecoming game against 3-1 and 0-1 Rutgers University Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:40 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State University is celebrating its...
Hall of Fame 2022: Jenna Harris Griffin
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including women’s track & field alumnae Jenna Harris Griffin. Harris Griffin earned all-conference honors each of her four years as a member of the track & field program at Ohio State with three first team selections. The 2008 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner was one of the top sprinters of her era, winning four individual Big Ten Championships (60m in 2005 and 2007, 100m in 2005 and 2008) and one relay championship (4x100m relay in 2008) during her collegiate career.
