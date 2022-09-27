Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Has So Many Dallas Cowboys' Wives For Besties
The NFL is full of players with significant others who are ever-so-supportive of their teams, and Dak Prescott's girlfriend is a true Cowboys fan. When the season is in full swing, partners take to Instagram to show their encouragement and hang out with their fellow team-significant others while they're at it.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear
Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear
Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
Yardbarker
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice
Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
