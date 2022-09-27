ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
