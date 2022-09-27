ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Husband and wife give friends a life-saving gift – their kidneys

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Welch, Travis Schlepp
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlBy0_0iBRhRXb00

(KTLA) – It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family.

That’s exactly the case for a California couple named Chris and Ron Morales.

Ron, in kidney failure, needed a transplant, and best friend Brad Thompson stepped up.

“He needed it, and I had an extra is basically the reason,” Brad said.

Seven years ago, Chris was in the same situation, and who stepped up for her?

Her best friend Debbie, who happens to be Brad’s wife. The two women have been friends since the third grade, and Debbie said she didn’t think twice when Chris was in need.

“Now we call each other kidney sisters,” Debbie said.

“Both of our journeys are different, but at the end of the journey, we both received the beautiful gift of a kidney,” Chris said.

After a short recovery stint at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills, Brad was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

Ron is still hospitalized, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be released soon. Chris told Nexstar’s KTLA that he felt better when he woke up, “like night and day.”

“I am so thankful, grateful that they did this for me, and I want to thank the whole family because it’s a team effort,” Ron said.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, there are 100,000 people currently waiting for a kidney transplant. Twelve people die every day while they wait for the life-saving procedure.

You can find more information about kidney donations here.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
MARKED TREE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Thompson
MyArkLaMiss

Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
TRUMANN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Kidney Transplant#Cedars Sinai#Ktla
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe residents file petition to recall councilwoman Kema Dawson

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recall efforts against Monroe city council Kema Dawson was filed by a group of Monroe residents on September 7th who say they are disappointed with the misrepresentation of Dawson, that’s according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.   In order to force the recall, the group must obtain 1,954 signatures of registered […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana lawmaker gets treatment for alcoholism

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Rep. Stuart Bishop has entered a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism. The Republican, representing Lafayette, said in a statement that he has challenges to overcome “for the betterment of myself, my family and the great state of Louisiana,” The Advocate reported Tuesday. Bishop, who was first elected in 2011, is […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy