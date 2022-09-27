Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Former NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act after trying to sell US secrets
A former employee of the National Security Agency was arrested Wednesday on espionage-related charges for allegedly trying to sell US secrets, the Justice Department announced. Jareh Dalke, 30, attempted to transmit classified national defense information (NDI) to a representative of a foreign government, the department said in a news release....
Trump news – live: Ex-president avoids deposition by staying in Florida during Hurricane Ian
Donald Trump has avoided a deposition for a long-running class action fraud lawsuit by remaining in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down.Mr Trump’s deposition today had to be rescheduled as lawyers for the plaintiffs told a New York federal judge the former president would not move the meeting from his Florida residence to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the severity of the storm.The new deadline for Mr Trump to be deposed is now 31 October.In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents...
KTVZ
Key questions remain unanswered as Jan 6 committee enters its final stage
The House Select Committee investigating January 6 has been able to uncover much of the multi-faceted plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election. But as it heads into what is likely to be one of its final hearings this week, there are a few investigative threads that remain unanswered. The...
KTVZ
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Kamala Harris visits DMZ amid tension over North Korean missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea on Thursday, the last stop on her four-day trip to Asia. Harris condemned North Korea’s Kim Jong Un while standing on the heavily reinforced region, one day after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast.
Day After Biden's Gaffe, VP Harris Hails 'Important Relationship' With Kim Jong Un's North Korea
Vice president Kamala Harris in a verbal gaffe, touted the strong alliance between the U.S. and “the Republic of North Korea,” while addressing the audience in Korean Demilitarized Zone. What Happened: Harris intended to refer to long-standing U.S. ally South Korea in her speech but mistakenly mentioned Kim...
The Hill’s Morning Report — South Carolina in hurricane Ian’s path
Hurricane Ian is not done. Revived by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the Category 1 storm this morning with sustained winds of 85 mph is swirling up the Atlantic Coast toward South Carolina, where it is expected to arrive today. In its wake are at least 12 fatalities confirmed in Florida, shoreline streets reduced to barren sand at Fort Myers Beach, damaged bridges and causeways and inland communities transformed into debris-choked rivers up to rooftops.
Comments / 0