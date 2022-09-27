ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president avoids deposition by staying in Florida during Hurricane Ian

Donald Trump has avoided a deposition for a long-running class action fraud lawsuit by remaining in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down.Mr Trump’s deposition today had to be rescheduled as lawyers for the plaintiffs told a New York federal judge the former president would not move the meeting from his Florida residence to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the severity of the storm.The new deadline for Mr Trump to be deposed is now 31 October.In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents...
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government

A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Donald Trump
KTVZ

Kamala Harris visits DMZ amid tension over North Korean missile launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea on Thursday, the last stop on her four-day trip to Asia. Harris condemned North Korea’s Kim Jong Un while standing on the heavily reinforced region, one day after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — South Carolina in hurricane Ian’s path

Hurricane Ian is not done. Revived by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the Category 1 storm this morning with sustained winds of 85 mph is swirling up the Atlantic Coast toward South Carolina, where it is expected to arrive today. In its wake are at least 12 fatalities confirmed in Florida, shoreline streets reduced to barren sand at Fort Myers Beach, damaged bridges and causeways and inland communities transformed into debris-choked rivers up to rooftops.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy