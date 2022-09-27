Read full article on original website
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California
With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’
Some may call it a coincidence that in the middle of the Sept. 13 Shasta County Board of Supervisors public comment period — precisely as the meeting was being blatantly hijacked by election-denier Dr. Douglas Frank, abetted by Supervisor Patrick Jones — that Supervisor Mary Rickert would Google Frank, and find Professor Justin Grimmer’s scathing critiques about the bow-tied professor.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County Clerk sends warning about potential voter intimidation
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk is informing the public about potential voter intimidation happening in the county. Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen says there have been reports of people contacting voters at their homes to question their voter registration status, which violates state law. Law enforcement...
actionnewsnow.com
mynspr.org
The Dixie Fire Stories Project – a photographer’s experience capturing her community’s recovery
A volunteer firefighter. A pair of sisters who evacuated just in time. A couple from a town called Canyondam, which was nearly destroyed in the fire. A photographer who lost a lifetime’s worth of darkroom negatives. A first responder standing in the ruins of the town’s fire station.
krcrtv.com
Redding local cited after burning during burn suspension period
REDDING, Calif. — A local was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension period on Wednesday night. CAL FIRE officials said their firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on Frazier Road in east Redding just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Locals reported seeing a black column of smoke coming from the property.
krcrtv.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter's life on that rodeo night.
krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
actionnewsnow.com
actionnewsnow.com
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
krcrtv.com
krcrtv.com
RPD teams with CHP to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department Traffic Unit (RPD) partnered with California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redding on Monday to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement. RPD and CHP visited the high commute areas in the City of Redding such as Hilltop Drive, Cypress Avenue, State Route 44, and the Downtown...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI after crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars after an alleged DUI crash into a building in Redding, that closed a road and caused a gas leak. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Westside Road between Buenaventura Boulevard and Breslauer Road. That area was temporarily closed as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.
