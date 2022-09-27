ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 1

Related
shastascout.org

Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site

As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
REDDING, CA
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California

With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redding, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Government
Redding, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
Shasta County, CA
Elections
City
Chico, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’

Some may call it a coincidence that in the middle of the Sept. 13 Shasta County Board of Supervisors public comment period — precisely as the meeting was being blatantly hijacked by election-denier Dr. Douglas Frank, abetted by Supervisor Patrick Jones — that Supervisor Mary Rickert would Google Frank, and find Professor Justin Grimmer’s scathing critiques about the bow-tied professor.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County Clerk sends warning about potential voter intimidation

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk is informing the public about potential voter intimidation happening in the county. Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen says there have been reports of people contacting voters at their homes to question their voter registration status, which violates state law. Law enforcement...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Crime Rates#Economy#Homelessness#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Shasta Scout#The Redding City Council#Scout#Dml Capital
krcrtv.com

Redding local cited after burning during burn suspension period

REDDING, Calif. — A local was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension period on Wednesday night. CAL FIRE officials said their firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on Frazier Road in east Redding just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Locals reported seeing a black column of smoke coming from the property.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
krcrtv.com

Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation

REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms

REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic

REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for DUI after crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic

REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars after an alleged DUI crash into a building in Redding, that closed a road and caused a gas leak. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Westside Road between Buenaventura Boulevard and Breslauer Road. That area was temporarily closed as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy