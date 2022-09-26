Read full article on original website
Delphia Investment Platform Launches A Digital Asset Ecosystem
Investment platform Delphia has just announced the launch of its digital asset ecosystem. The Ecosystem brings new features to the investment platform, as it will start offering rewards to users who contribute to the community. These rewards will take the form of a utility token, Phi ($PHI) – pushing Delphia into decentralized finance and Web3.
Rare Ape CryptoPunk Sells For Almost $4.5 Million
Overnight, a rare Ape CryptoPunks NFT has sold for an enormous price of 3,300 ETH ($4.28 million). The sale makes the Ape the fourth-highest Punks sale of all time and second-highest in 2022. In the middle of what many perceive to be an NFT bear market, it is interesting to see how CryptoPunks can still pull off huge record-breaking sales.
Rarible Announce A Competition For Tezos Artists With A Cash Prize
Rarible, one of the biggest NFT art marketplaces in the world, has announced a unique competition for Tezos artists. Officially called ‘Convergence’, this competition is an open call for Tezos artists to create a unique piece of art for a community mint. You can submit your art from today, September 27th, and the competition will close on October 14th. The community will vote to select the winner, who will receive a fantastic cash prize!
Christie’s Launches Their Own NFT Auction House On Ethereum
Christie’s, the world-famous art auction house, is launching its very own on-chain Ethereum NFT auction house. Officially, Christie’s 3.0, the new on-chain platform, highlights the importance of NFT art and how seriously the traditional art world is taking web3. Christie’s 3.0 is an open platform, and anybody can...
Balmain Now Have An NFT Membership Club For Paris Fashion Week
Premium minting platform MINTNFT has partnered with Balmain to premiere “The Balmain Thread” on XRP Ledger at Paris Fashion Week. This move into Web3 makes the French brand the first global fashion house to create an NFT-based membership programme. Membership perks include access to in-person events, rewards, as well as voting privileges – to name but few. Best of all, the membership programme does not require any knowledge or ownership of crypto.
