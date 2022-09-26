Premium minting platform MINTNFT has partnered with Balmain to premiere “The Balmain Thread” on XRP Ledger at Paris Fashion Week. This move into Web3 makes the French brand the first global fashion house to create an NFT-based membership programme. Membership perks include access to in-person events, rewards, as well as voting privileges – to name but few. Best of all, the membership programme does not require any knowledge or ownership of crypto.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO