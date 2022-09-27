ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Bridlewood advances after High Springs board vote

The High Springs Plan Board approved the Bridlewood planned development 4-1 at its regular meeting on Tuesday, sending the 2,000-unit subdivision to the city commission. The commission is scheduled to take up the item at its Oct. 13 meeting for a first reading. The Bridlewood development has been in the...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC approves $5 million in emergency funds

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) ratified its millage rates and budget for the next fiscal year at a meeting on Tuesday that included emergency action on Hurricane Ian. The BOCC authorized up to $5 million in emergency funds to prepare for and deal with the aftermath of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Landlords voice opposition to city inspection program

Some property owners are speaking out and even threatening a lawsuit over Gainesville’s new rental permit program, which they say is violating rights and driving up rents. The pushback comes as the program nears its first anniversary next month. The city has continued to tweak the program, but critics say the changes are not enough to correct what they see as the program’s flaws.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Updated hurricane closure list

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
#West End#Bocc#Golf Club#The Santa Fe River#American
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville to resume sandbag events Wednesday

The city of Gainesville has extended its sandbag distribution through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Alachua County is under both a Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian approaches. Both the county and city have declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm. The area is set...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst

As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update #3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the safety of our neighbors and employees as Hurricane Ian approaches, City offices will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru also will be closed tomorrow through Friday, and GRU has suspended customer disconnections for nonpayment through Sunday, Oct. 2.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
HAWTHORNE, FL
iheart.com

Clay County, Florida Emergency Management

This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures

With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian

The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
THE VILLAGES, FL

