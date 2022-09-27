Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Kyle to host informative, interactive town halls for upcoming $294M road bond election
The city of Kyle's first town hall regarding the $294 million road bond will be Oct. 1 at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of Kyle will host two open house meetings for the community to participate in and ask questions regarding the $294 million road bond on November's ballot. The bond contains 10.3 miles of road work spread across eight different projects throughout Kyle that will aid in improved mobility and safety.
New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee continues proposed project review process
The New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee is considering 37 projects with focuses such as transportation, parks, library and economic development. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of New Braunfels held a series of public input meetings over the summer on the preliminary designs for proposed projects being considered for a...
Tuscan Village planned unit development amendment approved by Lakeway City Council
Lakeway City Council approved an amendment to the Tuscan Village PUD Sept. 19. The PUD merges with The Oaks Phase 2 PUD and The Square at Lohmans on Main Street. (Courtesy City of Lakeway) A sixth amendment for the Tuscan Village Planned Unit Development, an area off the main street...
Austin groups to receive $20M to fight displacement amid Project Connect's rollout
The city has identified many neighborhoods near Project Connect routes, including those along East Riverside Drive and the future Blue Line, at different levels of displacement risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As Project Connect continues its development in Austin, planners are also working to limit the system's potential to push residents...
New Braunfels approves grant with SPARK Small Business Center
The SPARK Small Business Center provides free advising, market research, referrals and workshops for small businesses. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council approved a $210,000 grant from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. to renew a contract with the SPARK Small Business Center during its Sept. 12 regular meeting.
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
New Braunfels City Council approves $500K utility assistance expansion
The New Braunfels Food Bank, the Community Council of South Central Texas, the Family Life Center and the Salvation Army are the local nonprofits that will assist in allocating the $500,000. (Courtesy Unsplash) During their Sept. 12 regular meeting, the New Braunfels City Council approved up to $500,000 from the...
New northwestern Travis County Tax Office to offer services on RM 620
The satellite location of the Travis County Tax Office in Northwest Austin at the intersection of RM 620 and Wilson Parke Drive is expected to provide relief to the growing population in the region. (Courtesy Travis County Tax Office) A Travis County Tax Office opened at 8110 N. RM 620...
Blanco County ESD board to end contract with Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department
North Blanco County Emergency Services District commissioners voted to discontinue its contract Sept. 19 with the Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department. Meeting minutes show the decision was unanimous.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
Express-News editorial board calls for San Antonio councilman to resign
The board hasn't called for a resignation since 2013.
Hays County commissioners respond to letter opposing SH 45 project
Hays County Commissioners addressed concerns about the State Highway 45 expansion project. Concerns were laid out in a letter sent by Travis County Commissioners Court.
Hays County commissioners to address letter of opposition from Travis County commissioners regarding SH 45 road project Sept. 27
The Hays Count Commissioners will meet Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court is expected to address a letter from the Travis County Commissioners Court Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project to connect I-35 and South MoPac. The project is meant to connect SH 45 and South MoPac, creating an I-35 alternative.
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Warns Public of Bogus Fundraising Calls
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS and Canyon Lake Professional Firefighter’s Association are warning residents to disregard phone calls from someone claiming to represent “RP Firefighters & EMS” seeking donations on firefighters’ behalf. In a statement Wednesday, Canyon Lake firefighters said the resident who reported the scam told them...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
New business Armadillo Moving Co. provides services for Greater Austin area
Armadillo Moving Co. owners Matthew Solomon and Thomas Lee opened a moving service for Austin and its surrounding communities Sept. 1. (Courtesy Matthew Solomon) New moving company Armadillo Moving Co. opened for business Sept. 1, and is providing moving services to Austin and all surrounding communities. The company does not have a brick-and-mortar office, according to owner Matthew Solomon.
Austin to reassess North Burnet/Gateway plan to increase density, encourage rail commute
One Uptown ATX Phase 1 is expected to be complete in fall 2023. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Austin is looking to update its North Burnet/Gateway 2035 Plan, a comprehensive plan originally created in 2006 to make a second downtown in North Austin. The plan has gone through...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD names new executive director of safety and security
NEW BRAUNFELS – Mario De La Rosa will be the new executive director of safety and security of the Comal Independent School District, officials announced Monday. De La Rosa brings expertise as a field agent and education leader to the district, with 27 years of experience in law enforcement and schools, according to a news release.
