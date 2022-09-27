ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Kyle to host informative, interactive town halls for upcoming $294M road bond election

The city of Kyle's first town hall regarding the $294 million road bond will be Oct. 1 at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of Kyle will host two open house meetings for the community to participate in and ask questions regarding the $294 million road bond on November's ballot. The bond contains 10.3 miles of road work spread across eight different projects throughout Kyle that will aid in improved mobility and safety.
KYLE, TX
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Parker, TX
Community Impact Austin

Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area

The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners to address letter of opposition from Travis County commissioners regarding SH 45 road project Sept. 27

The Hays Count Commissioners will meet Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court is expected to address a letter from the Travis County Commissioners Court Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project to connect I-35 and South MoPac. The project is meant to connect SH 45 and South MoPac, creating an I-35 alternative.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Warns Public of Bogus Fundraising Calls

Canyon Lake Fire/EMS and Canyon Lake Professional Firefighter’s Association are warning residents to disregard phone calls from someone claiming to represent “RP Firefighters & EMS” seeking donations on firefighters’ behalf. In a statement Wednesday, Canyon Lake firefighters said the resident who reported the scam told them...
CANYON LAKE, TX
New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair

The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
New business Armadillo Moving Co. provides services for Greater Austin area

Armadillo Moving Co. owners Matthew Solomon and Thomas Lee opened a moving service for Austin and its surrounding communities Sept. 1. (Courtesy Matthew Solomon) New moving company Armadillo Moving Co. opened for business Sept. 1, and is providing moving services to Austin and all surrounding communities. The company does not have a brick-and-mortar office, according to owner Matthew Solomon.
AUSTIN, TX
Comal ISD names new executive director of safety and security

NEW BRAUNFELS – Mario De La Rosa will be the new executive director of safety and security of the Comal Independent School District, officials announced Monday. De La Rosa brings expertise as a field agent and education leader to the district, with 27 years of experience in law enforcement and schools, according to a news release.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
