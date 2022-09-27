ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy

It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Reportedly Killed In Compton Triple Shooting

Compton, CA – Los Angeles-based rapper Kee Riches was reportedly shot and killed in Compton over the weekend. According to KTLA, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls of a shooting near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue on Saturday (September 24) around 9:40 p.m. local time.
COMPTON, CA
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Investigates Unsolved Rap Murders In 'Hip Hop Homicides': Watch The Trailer

50 Cent has shared the trailer for his next television project investigating the murders of several high-profile rappers. Hip Hop Homicides is slated to premiere on AMC Network’s We TV on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET. 50 is on board as a producer alongside Mona Scott-Young, while journalist/podcaster Van Lathan will host the series.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter

T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Declares He’ll Never Perform At Rolling Loud Again

New York, NY – 21 Savage was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud New York on Sunday night (September 25) right before headliner Future, but he mysteriously canceled last minute. While the Atlanta-based rapper has yet to explain what exactly led to the last minute disappearing act, he did...
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
XXL Mag

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy

Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz

Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Dropped His Third LP ‘Vol.2…Hard Knock Life’ 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1998, Jay-Z and his Roc cohorts dropped his third album Vol.2…Hard Knock Life on their independent Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam imprint. Recorded in some of NYC’s most coveted studio spaces, Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life featured some of the games best producers, including Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland, Hov’s third album was the proof that Jigga had found the formula to produce the most successful full-length project of his career at that time.
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Snaps On DJ Vlad Over ‘Temper Tantrums’ Taunt: ‘I Made You’

Soulja Boy has responded to DJ Vlad after the interviewer accused him of having “weekly temper tantrums” about him. Vlad took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 27) to claim his VladTV platform gave Soulja his biggest interview of his career. He also offered him a chance to sit down and talk things out instead of calling him out online.
Complex

Stream Freddie Gibbs’ New Album ‘Soul Sold Separately’ f/ Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Offset, and More

Freddie Gibbs has unleashed his long-awaited major label debut Soul Sold Separately. His first substantial release since signing to Warner Records, Soul Sold Separately is the 40-year-old’s most star-studded affair to date. The album features appearances from the likes of Pusha-T, Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild. The production side of the record is just as star-studded, with a number of frequent collaborators showing up. The Alchemist, Kaytranada, James Blake, Madlib, and Boi-1da all contributed.
