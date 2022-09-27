ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane efforts

WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Kingsport gives update on water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Kingsport gave an update Thursday on its $4.8 million water meter replacement project. Here are the updates from the city, according to a news release:. Customers are now on a 30-day billing cycle and the city is continuing to work towards returning...
Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
Florida man sentenced for bank fraud in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday a Florida man was sentenced to 70 months for conspiracy and bank fraud for crimes committed in East Tennessee. According to court documents, in November 2017, Yanier Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, currently residing in Tampa, Florida, traveled to East Tennessee with coconspirator, Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, also of Tampa, Florida to commit identity theft.
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, over 50 employers looking to hire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
Free health screenings in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
Johnson City Chamber building sold to IT services company

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New life has been given to the old Johnson City Chamber building. After weeks of being on the market, an IT services company has purchased the property. Unbound Digital, a computer company, has been in business for more than twenty years on Oakland Avenue.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
United Way of Kingsport fundraising event at Panda Express

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Here's an easy way to make a difference just by grabbing dinner!. The United Way is partnering with Panda Express on East Stone Drive in Kingsport. It's happening Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All you have to do is mention the United Way,...
Officials hold groundbreaking for new Food City location in Clintwood

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Officials held the groundbreaking for the new Food City location in Clintwood Tuesday. The store will be located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street. The 45,000-square-foot location will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location and is expected to open next spring.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

