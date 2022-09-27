Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane efforts
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
wcyb.com
Students learn about careers in interactive setting at Washington County, Va. Fairgrounds
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Thousands of area middle school students came to the Washington County, Virginia Fairgrounds Tuesday to learn about careers in a fun, interactive setting. Seventh graders from across Southwest Virginia had the opportunity to explore careers that are in the Tri-Cities region. Forty-five businesses took time...
wcyb.com
Kingsport gives update on water meter replacement project
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Kingsport gave an update Thursday on its $4.8 million water meter replacement project. Here are the updates from the city, according to a news release:. Customers are now on a 30-day billing cycle and the city is continuing to work towards returning...
wcyb.com
KPT city schools propose new interim superintendent following Dr. Moorhouse retirement
KINGSPORT, Tenn--Kingsport city schools have plans for a new interim superintendent, after Dr. Jeff Moorhouse announced his retirement. Melissa Woods, board President, led a discussion Tuesday night regarding what process would be utilized by the Board in establishing an interim Superintendent. Based on the discussion, Woods will work on behalf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
wcyb.com
Florida man sentenced for bank fraud in East Tennessee
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday a Florida man was sentenced to 70 months for conspiracy and bank fraud for crimes committed in East Tennessee. According to court documents, in November 2017, Yanier Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, currently residing in Tampa, Florida, traveled to East Tennessee with coconspirator, Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, also of Tampa, Florida to commit identity theft.
wcyb.com
Land purchased, plan submitted for new home for John Sevier Center residents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Plans to move residents of Johnson City’s low-income John Sevier Center apartments to a new facility are taking a major step forward, and new funding could improve conditions in the meantime. The federal government approved the Johnson City Development Authority’s request to increase rent...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, over 50 employers looking to hire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
RELATED PEOPLE
wcyb.com
Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
wcyb.com
Free health screenings in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
wcyb.com
Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
wcyb.com
Trial date for Sullivan County woman charged with murder set for next year
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County woman accused of murder is expected to stand trial next year. Misty James appeared in court Thursday morning. James is accused of killing 60-year-old Trina Jones inside a Bluff City home in 2021. According to court documents, James admitted to shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Man charged with rape, kidnapping, carjacking in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of entering a woman's vehicle while she was at an ATM, ordering her to drive to an abandoned residence, and sexually assaulting her before stealing her vehicle is facing numerous charges, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers with the...
wcyb.com
Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Chamber building sold to IT services company
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New life has been given to the old Johnson City Chamber building. After weeks of being on the market, an IT services company has purchased the property. Unbound Digital, a computer company, has been in business for more than twenty years on Oakland Avenue.
wcyb.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
United Way of Kingsport fundraising event at Panda Express
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Here's an easy way to make a difference just by grabbing dinner!. The United Way is partnering with Panda Express on East Stone Drive in Kingsport. It's happening Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All you have to do is mention the United Way,...
wcyb.com
Officials hold groundbreaking for new Food City location in Clintwood
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Officials held the groundbreaking for the new Food City location in Clintwood Tuesday. The store will be located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street. The 45,000-square-foot location will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location and is expected to open next spring.
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
Comments / 0