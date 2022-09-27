Police Release Footage of Train Crashing Into Squad Car With Woman Handcuffed Inside ‘Frantically Trying to Escape’

Authorities in Arapahoe County sent out a warning about a pair of car thieves, one of whom pulled a gun on a man when they stole his pickup last weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in Centennial.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released Ring camera video of the incident. In it a woman can be seen checking the door of the truck and then getting into the driver's seat. When she gets out, her partner hops in. What isn't seen is the truck's owner off camera. Officials say the thief pulled a gun, so the 23-year-old truck owner pulled his own and fired. He could have wounded the thief as he sped off but that's not clear. Officials recovered the truck that same night but the criminals remain at large.The other car the thieves were driving was a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan with the license plate LLDOLPH.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO