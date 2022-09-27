ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, CO

Police Release Footage of Train Crashing Into Squad Car With Woman Handcuffed Inside ‘Frantically Trying to Escape’

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Denver

Ring video shows car thief who pulled gun on armed victim

Authorities in Arapahoe County sent out a warning about a pair of car thieves, one of whom pulled a gun on a man when they stole his pickup last weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in Centennial.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released Ring camera video of the incident. In it a woman can be seen checking the door of the truck and then getting into the driver's seat. When she gets out, her partner hops in. What isn't seen is the truck's owner off camera. Officials say the thief pulled a gun, so the 23-year-old truck owner pulled his own and fired. He could have wounded the thief as he sped off but that's not clear. Officials recovered the truck that same night but the criminals remain at large.The other car the thieves were driving was a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan with the license plate LLDOLPH.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver officer shot, suspect killed in Broomfield

An officer from the Denver Police Fugitive Unit has been shot and transported to a local hospital, the Broomfield Police said Thursday afternoon. Officer-involved shooting involving the @DenverPolice Fugitive Unit. Officer transported to local hospital with injuries. Condition unknown at this time. Suspect is deceased on scene at Midway and Sheridan. No danger to the community. No Broomfield Officers injured. @broomfield— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022 The suspect officers...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Commerce City Police seeking man they say shot at another car

Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping. Gettler is accused of  trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker

THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

1 student injured, school bus driver cited in crash

A school bus driver received a ticket after the bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue about 8 a.m.Investigators determined that the bus turned into oncoming traffic when it made a left turn southbound on South Federal Boulevard to go east onto West Kentucky Avenue while a vehicle was traveling northbound on Federal going through the intersection at KentuckyThe bus had students from the American Indian Academy of Denver on board during the crash. One was taken to the hospital for a possible back injury. Traffic was backed up in the area during the crash investigation. 
DENVER, CO
9News

Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
broomfieldleader.com

Breaking: District attorney files murder charge in Broomfield shooting case

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a first-degree murder charge against John Ramos in connection with a fatal shooting at a Broomfield apartment complex Sunday night. Ramos, 28, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in their apartment in the 11800 block of Ridge Parkway. Police responded...
BROOMFIELD, CO

