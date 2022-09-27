Police Release Footage of Train Crashing Into Squad Car With Woman Handcuffed Inside ‘Frantically Trying to Escape’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi MarketplaceMargaret JacksonBrighton, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolioMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Ring video shows car thief who pulled gun on armed victim
Authorities in Arapahoe County sent out a warning about a pair of car thieves, one of whom pulled a gun on a man when they stole his pickup last weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in Centennial.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released Ring camera video of the incident. In it a woman can be seen checking the door of the truck and then getting into the driver's seat. When she gets out, her partner hops in. What isn't seen is the truck's owner off camera. Officials say the thief pulled a gun, so the 23-year-old truck owner pulled his own and fired. He could have wounded the thief as he sped off but that's not clear. Officials recovered the truck that same night but the criminals remain at large.The other car the thieves were driving was a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan with the license plate LLDOLPH.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
Denver officer shot, suspect killed in Broomfield
An officer from the Denver Police Fugitive Unit has been shot and transported to a local hospital, the Broomfield Police said Thursday afternoon. Officer-involved shooting involving the @DenverPolice Fugitive Unit. Officer transported to local hospital with injuries. Condition unknown at this time. Suspect is deceased on scene at Midway and Sheridan. No danger to the community. No Broomfield Officers injured. @broomfield— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022 The suspect officers...
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
Commerce City Police seeking man they say shot at another car
Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.
sentinelcolorado.com
Investigators seek public’s help identifying armed Centennial car thieves caught on camera and shot at by victim — VIDEO
AURORA | Sheriff officials in Centennial are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves, caught on security video, one of which may have been shot and injured by the theft victim in his driveway after one suspect pulled a gun during the apparent theft. The victim,...
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
Suspect accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker
THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
1 student injured, school bus driver cited in crash
A school bus driver received a ticket after the bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue about 8 a.m.Investigators determined that the bus turned into oncoming traffic when it made a left turn southbound on South Federal Boulevard to go east onto West Kentucky Avenue while a vehicle was traveling northbound on Federal going through the intersection at KentuckyThe bus had students from the American Indian Academy of Denver on board during the crash. One was taken to the hospital for a possible back injury. Traffic was backed up in the area during the crash investigation.
9News
Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide
DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
2 arrested on suspicion of murdering Aurora man
The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a shooting the left a 39-year-old man dead.
KJCT8
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.
broomfieldleader.com
Breaking: District attorney files murder charge in Broomfield shooting case
The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a first-degree murder charge against John Ramos in connection with a fatal shooting at a Broomfield apartment complex Sunday night. Ramos, 28, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in their apartment in the 11800 block of Ridge Parkway. Police responded...
Crash caught on camera at problematic intersection
Video from a Denver neighborhood intersection captures what residents are calling a longstanding safety issue that needs attention.
