Everything we know so far about Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022
Even though we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, the mega-retailer has announced a second major savings event — the Prime Early Access Sale — happening on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12.
McDonald’s is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
New York CNN Business — The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults. McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.
People are only just realising the correct way to put clothes on hangers and it’s blowing their minds
WE'VE all been there, you decide to give your entire wardrobe a declutter only for the coat hangers to battle you the entire way. But it turns out it's because you've been using them wrong - and there's actually a correct way to get them through your clothes. TikToker Sidney...
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People are realising the secret meaning behind the pot symbol on beauty products & you shouldn’t ignore it on mascara
HAVE you ever wondered what all the symbols on the back of your beauty products mean?. Well, one woman has revealed what one of the symbols mean and you better pay attention to it - especially when it comes to your mascara. Professional makeup artist, Delaney Kalea, took to TikTok...
Swiss court finds in favor of Lindt and orders Lidl to destroy its chocolate bunnies
Lindt & Spruengli's foil-wrapped chocolate bunnies deserve protection from copycat products, Switzerland's highest court ruled on Thursday, and ordered German discounter Lidl to stop selling a similar product in Switzerland and to destroy its remaining stock.
This ingredient found in some beauty products can enter the bloodstream, the brain and breastmilk
CNN explains how high levels of mercury found in some skin whitening creams can affect the body of people using them and put entire households at risk by contaminating their homes.
Laughter as Woman Puts on Fancy Dress to Avoid Excess Baggage Fee
"She's an icon she's a legend and she is the moment," wrote one viewer of the viral TikTok video showing a traveler wearing costume after costume.
