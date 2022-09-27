ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Revealed: These are the world's best airlines

Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline for the seventh year in a row, in a list compiled from millions of consumer surveys taken all over the world.Airline ratings website Skytrax announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in London on Friday, naming Qatar as the overall winner across all categories, as well as individual winners for best cabin crew, business class and low-cost airlines.Singapore Airlines came in second in the list, with Emirates following in third place.Skytrax bases its annual ranking on more than 13 million customer surveys from more than 100...
