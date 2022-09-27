Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline for the seventh year in a row, in a list compiled from millions of consumer surveys taken all over the world.Airline ratings website Skytrax announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in London on Friday, naming Qatar as the overall winner across all categories, as well as individual winners for best cabin crew, business class and low-cost airlines.Singapore Airlines came in second in the list, with Emirates following in third place.Skytrax bases its annual ranking on more than 13 million customer surveys from more than 100...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO