Julia Hammonds
2d ago
This clown 🤡 needs to be locked up,lock him up with Jim Jordan and the corrupted rest of TRUMP republicans that are still working with Trump.
Kenneth Hlavik
2d ago
This is beyond Ridiculous"" Trump and his cronies should have been incarcerated, until they produce all of the documents! who in the hell do they think they are?
LordHelpUs!
2d ago
How sad that all we got was thieves and corruption from the Trump Administration. You can't trust just anybody in your house. Here we ate almost 2 years out and we're still dealing with the Trump corruption.
