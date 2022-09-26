DOJ declares seized Mar-a-Lago materials list full and accurate despite Trump's claims of planted evidence

People, Stop blaming a Democrat or Republican for a person's dishonesty, it is what it is either way. I hate it as bad as you, but the person who did the crime is at fault. Do what is right for our Democracy, we must grow and continue on with Honest person and Goverment.
Trump admitted to have taken classified material home once he said that he declassified them. That is fact and settled news.......Questions, worries, doubts, curiosities on the matter should concentrate on WHY WOULD ANYONE HAVE A NEED TO POSSESS TOP SECRET MATERIAL IN THEIR HOME IF IT'S NOT TO BENEFIT FROM IT ....???
if he would hush,let he fbi and whoever do their job,there wouldn't be so much bull. if all is innocent on trumps part,he shouldn't keep interfering, in the end,the truth may prevail.
Related
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Lindsey Graham called Trump a 'lying motherfucker' but added that he's 'a lot of fun to hang with': book
Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say
Trump walks in and out of rooms at Mar-a-Lago just to get applause because he loves the attention, a filmmaker who interviewed him there said
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1389