California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.70

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.70)

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

