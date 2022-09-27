MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Big Sky Bonus
07-12-20-27, Bonus: 12
(seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven; Bonus: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $51,912
Lotto America
21-22-24-46-51, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $24,110,000
Lucky For Life
05-12-18-21-27, Lucky Ball: 11
(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
