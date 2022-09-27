ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two Of The State’s Best Meet In The J98 Game Of The Week

(Ste. Genevieve) The patrons of Southeast Missouri have been begging for Central and Valle Catholic to meet on the gridiron for years. Tonight, the 5-0 Rebels and the 5-0 Warriors will meet for the J98 Game of the Week. Valle Catholic is ranked 3rd in Class 3 according to the...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Farmington at Ste. Genevieve in Key Volleyball Showdown on KREI

(Ste. Genevieve) A couple of highly ranked volleyball teams meet for a key MAAA conference tilt tonight on KREI. 16-3-1 Farmington is ranked 8th in Class 4 and 14-2-2 Ste. Genevieve comes in ranked 10th in Class 3. The two teams split last year with Farmington taking the regular season...
FARMINGTON, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City

Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds

Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
FARMINGTON, MO
Gas Receipts Deadline Is Friday

(Jefferson City) The deadline is Friday,September 30th to turn in your Missouri gas receipts if you want a gas tax refund. As part of last year’s gas tax increase, most drivers can turn in their gas receipts and get a refund. The Missouri Department of Revenue is in charge...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
MISSOURI STATE
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE

