LOS ANGELES — Several years ago, Laura Warrell made a decision to give up on love. She was in her late 40s, had been married and divorced, and had grown tired of men who didn't value relationships — who would run for the hills at the slightest hint of commitment. She wrote an essay about her decision in 2019 and has since spent long hours thinking and talking about love: its value, its effect on her mind, body and soul. The essence of it that transcends companionship.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO