Lalonde Keeps Things Simple, Red Wings’ Last Day in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The Detroit Red Wings spent their last practice in Traverse City on Monday before heading into the preseason.

The team spent the day working on offensive zone entries and line changes, keeping the practice basic before hopping on the road for eight exhibition games.

“To me, six is good. Seven is maybe a little too much. Eight, you know, seems very excessive,” said head coach Derek Lalonde. ” It’s going to be beneficial. We kind of ballpark what we want to see out of each guy.”

Lalonde plans to use the preseason games to grasp a better idea of what he wants and needs from his younger players and give minimal play to the veterans.

“Simon, Elmer, guys like that, we target a lot of games for them,” said Lalonde.

The team plays the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday and have their first home pre-season game on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.