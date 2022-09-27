Read full article on original website
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
Inside Indiana Business
Vigo County to examine support for new sports complex
Vigo County is exploring options to add a sports venue to its growing list of tourism facilities that includes a new convention center and the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort that is now under construction. The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has released a request for qualifications to conduct...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes working on app for residents
Soon Vincennes city leaders will be saying there’s an app for that. The Vincennes City Council gave details on an app in the works at their Monday night meeting. It’s in development right now and officials hope to unveil later in just a few weeks.. First City News...
Lane restrictions coming to I-70 west of Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a portion of Interstate 70 beginning near the end of September. Work on two bridges is expected to last until October 9 barring any setbacks or bad weather. Restrictions are scheduled for the following dates; Thursday, September 29: I-70 eastbound […]
witzamfm.com
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th
Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
wbiw.com
Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic
OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
WTHI
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
vincennespbs.org
City Council reaching out to citizens about trash
Vincennes city leaders say they want to hear from you when it comes to handling the city’s trash issues. Right now the city’s trash service is not bringing in enough money to cover expenses. City Council president Tim Salters says the trash service is losing around 60 thousand...
mymixfm.com
Vincennes Police tout new tool: “Extremely Effective”
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vincennes Police Department received emergency communication boards Monday on behalf of the Autism Society for Indiana and Today’s Champions, a tool to help them communicate with non-verbal and other vulnerable populations. Sgt. Aaron Luce said the boards will be a useful addition to each...
vincennespbs.org
City leaders vote down their own pay raise
$ 2,000 dollar raises are not on the table for members of the Vincennes City Council. This comes after the council met on Monday night for the first reading of the 2023 budget. One of the items city leaders talked about putting into the budget is a 2,000 dollar raise...
MyWabashValley.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn Town Council President resigns
There’s a vacancy on the Sandborn Town Council. Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton says that the Town Council President Joe Boone handed in his resignation on Monday which was effective immediately. Shelton says the Knox County Republican Central Committee is accepting letters of interest from Sandborn residents...
