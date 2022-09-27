Read full article on original website
Packers Tried Out Seven Players
Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
NFL analyst calls for Packers to bench starting guard Royce Newman
While a quick glance at the analytics will reveal that every member of the Packers offensive line could be doing more, one NFL analyst believes he’s found Green Bay’s weak link. In a recent column, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out Royce Newman as the most expendable of...
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels responds to Dan Orlovsky examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
