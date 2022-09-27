Calling all Seattle foodies: the U-District Food Walk is back!. Looking for cheap things to do in Seattle this weekend? Allow us to suggest the U-District Food Walk and Street Party, which is an all-day food festival happening this Saturday, October 1 in the University District. All of the participating Seattle eateries will be offering food for just $4! In addition to all the yummy treats at the food walk, there will be live music and entertainment throughout the day, plus an evening Street Party with $4 cocktails and beverages.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO