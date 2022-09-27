Read full article on original website
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year. MLB hopes that reduction is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. Clocks will be introduced in the major leagues next year at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners.
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .257 average, 159 homers and 641 RBIs.
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar. Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 5-3 to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of postseason elimination. Baltimore led 2-0 before falling behind. Then the Orioles tied it 3-all on Kyle Stowers’ seventh-inning homer. But Dillon Tate walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and then, one out later, Martinez sent a ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Orioles. Toronto clinched a playoff berth because of Baltimore’s loss.
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland has clinched the division. Both the White Sox and Twins were eliminated from the wild card race the day before.
Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. He went 2 for 5 for the Twins in their loss to the Chicago White Sox and pulled ahead of Judge by two points in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147. Judge is at .3134. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088.
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth straight, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago. The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona. Garcia’s 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season. García, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain.
AP source: Mets calling up top prospect Álvarez vs Braves
NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction. The 20-year-old Álvarez is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com, which reported his promotion earlier. He batted .260 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .885 OPS combined at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season. New York leads the NL East by one game over the defending World Series champion Braves heading into their three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday night.
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9. The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second of three AL wild cards and reduced their magic number to one for clinching a postseason spot. One more win or a Baltimore loss would give Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest drought in the four major North American professional sports. The Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild card, which hosts a best-of-three series beginning Oct. 7. The other two wild cards play on the road.
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 to slow the Padres’ playoff push. The Dodgers added to their franchise single-season record with their 108th win. They’ve already clinched the NL’s No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and reduced their magic number to one for home-field advantage through the World Series. Los Angeles beat San Diego in consecutive games to take the season series 14-5 and claim its ninth straight series against the Padres since 2021.
Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, Angels beat Athletics 4-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he led the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2. In his final home start of the season, Ohtani issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 22 batters in order. Conner Capel broke up the no-hit bid with a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field with two outs in the eighth. Even if Soto had been able to field it, he would have had trouble throwing out Capel. Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Max Stassi had solo home runs for the Angels, who have won four straight and five of six.
Rays seek playoff clincher in opener at Houston
The Houston Astros will try again Friday to wrap up the best record in the American League. The Tampa Bay
Twins’ Joe Ryan looks to maintain mastery of Tigers
Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan will look for his fourth consecutive win over the Tigers this season when the teams
Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about ‘divorce’ after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge’s lucrative home run ball
It could have been a major payday for the man who snagged Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run on Wednesday, but the night ended in his wife joking about getting a “divorce.”. The light-hearted moment came after Judge tied Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record after hitting...
Chiefs keenly aware that rough running often leads to defeat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping statics put up by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game. That is, until you see it bottled up like last Sunday in Indianapolis. The Chiefs only gained 58 yards on the ground and that inability to move the first-down markers had an effect on everything else. It’s a trend in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are 42-6 over the past four-plus seasons when they eclipse 100 yards rushing and 18-13 when they do not.
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling initially with tackling, the Chicago Bears’ run defense surfaced in the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 win over Houston and is now looking to continue the success against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Bears had given up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay and struggled in the first half against Houston before holding the Texans to 22 rushing yards in the second half. Safety Eddie Jackson called stopping Barkley a challenge for the Bears defense, which has sometimes had four rookies on the field this season.
Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ben Skowronek has been given an unlikely role as a fullback in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. The second-year receiver is embracing the opportunity to make an impact all over the field. Skowronek was a major contributor to the Rams’ 20-12 victory at Arizona last week, and he lined up all across Los Angeles’ formations to do it. Skowronek led the Rams with 66 yards receiving in Arizona on just four catches. He also served as the lead blocker for Cam Akers on his 14-yard TD run, taking out the Cardinals’ Zaven Collins with zeal.
Cardinals start final regular-season home stand tonight
ST. LOUIS – This weekend will be exciting and emotional for St. Louis Cardinals fans. The Redbirds’ start their last regular season home games Friday night. They take on the Pirates Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Not only is this the last home stand of the regular season, it’s also the first home game since […]
Jets’ offense will be ‘a hair different’ with Wilson back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday the plan will be a hair different in certain ways with Wilson playing. Wilson is fully healthy six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and having arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh and make his season debut, barring any setbacks at practice this week.
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. Holmgren is a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league. He is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week. His only workout limitation is that he can’t put weight on the injured foot. But that forces him to focus on other aspects of the game, such as film study.
