WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Altuve, Houston, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

DP_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (13), Trout (25). HR_Rengifo (16), Ward (23), Stassi (9). HBP_Loup (Murphy). WP_Irvin, Tepera. Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T_3:07. A_31,293 (45,517).
